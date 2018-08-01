Kearny Elks helping schools with donation for supplies

Posted August 1st, 2018

Frank Buso of the Kearny Elks presents a check for $250 to Shelly Pacheco at the Ray Elementary School. The funds will be used for school supplies.

  The Kearny Elks Lodge recently donated a total of $750 to local elementary schools in Kearny, Superior, and Hayden-Winkelman.

JFK Elementary School’s Ken Major receives a donation from Frank Buso of the Kearny Elks.

Past Exalted Ruler Frank Buso presented a check of $250 to be used for classroom supplies to the principals of each school; Rochelle Pacheco of Ray Elementary in Kearny, Ken Major of John F. Kennedy Elementary in Superior and Pam Gonzalez of Leonor Hambly K-8 in Winkelman.

  Elks National Foundation instituted a one-time Anniversary Grant program to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Elks through service to the community.  All Elks lodges nationwide were eligible to apply for the $1,500 grant and use the funds for a charitable purpose such as relieving the poor and advancing education. 

Pam Gonzales at Leonor Hambly K-8 School receives a check for $250 from Frank Buso of the Kearny Elks. The funds will be used for school supplies.

  At Easter this year Kearny Elks used the remaining $750 of the grant to provide 28 food boxes to area residents.  Elks member Rod Chase worked with Norm’s IGA to secure special pricing for the food boxes which allowed the Elks to distribute 20 food boxes to our neighbors in need.

  Because the grant program was so successful with Elks Lodges helping communities nationwide, the Elks National Foundation is continuing the program this next year.

