Jr. Lady Cats win CJHL Basketball Championship

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Brackets for the CJHL basketball tournaments, 8th Grade Boys and Girls.

  Home court proved to be the advantage the Ray Jr. High School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team needed to win the Central Junior High League Tournament Championship, which took place in Kearny last weekend. The No. 2-seeded Jr. Lady Cats defeated top-seeded High Desert Middle School in the championship game, 41 – 36.

  Ray, which earned a first-round bye, squeaked by No. 3-seed Hayden (34 – 29) in the semifinals to earn the championship game berth.

  High Desert also earned a bye in the first before defeating San Carlos 27 – 17 and facing the Jr. Lady Cats for the championship.

See more photos of the tournament games here.

Andy Luberda (836 Posts)

Andy Luberda began writing for Copper Area News Publishers (CANP) in February 2013 after working15 years in Healthcare Financial Management. Andy covers sports for eight high schools. His stories are published in the Southeast Valley Ledger, Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner and Superior Sun. Additionally, he has written human interest stories and business profiles. In May 2012, he earned an AAS in Sports Management at Central Arizona College. Andy is currently earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from ASU’s Hugh Downs School of Communication. Andy is scheduled to complete his degree December 2014. He was born and raised in Des Plaines, Ill. In 1992, he relocated to Arizona. After a short return to Des Plaines in 1997, he returned to the Phoenix area two years later. He and his wife, Kelli, have three sons – AJ, Kyle, and Kade.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Miami, San Carlos win 7th-grade CJHL Basketball Championships

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Miami Jr. High seventh-grade boys’ basketball team and the seventh-grade San Carlos girls’ basketball team each won Central […]

    Warrens honored with Yard of the Month designation

    16 hours ago
    by

    On the corner of Fairhaven and Upton is 302 Fairhaven, the home of Wiley and Larna Warren. Nominated by children […]

    Local Elks winners ‘hoop’ it up in Florence

    16 hours ago
    by

      On Saturday, Jan. 28, the best hoopsters the Copper Basin has to offer competed at the East District Hoop […]

    Copper Corridor Community Food Hub becoming a reality

    16 hours ago
    by

      Imagine if local schools were able to source local produce to serve to children.    This is the most […]

  • Additional Stories

    John Bradley ‘Brad’ Owensby

    16 hours ago
    by

      John Bradley “Brad” Owensby, 41, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. He was born on Nov. […]

    Lady Cats do what they’re supposed to – win

    16 hours ago
    by

      The 11th-ranked Ray girls’ basketball team took of care of business last week, as was expected, winning three-straight games […]

    Kearny Police Report – Feb. 1, 2017

    16 hours ago
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Hayden Police Report – Feb. 1, 2017

    16 hours ago
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger