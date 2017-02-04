Jr. Lady Cats win CJHL Basketball Championship

Home court proved to be the advantage the Ray Jr. High School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team needed to win the Central Junior High League Tournament Championship, which took place in Kearny last weekend. The No. 2-seeded Jr. Lady Cats defeated top-seeded High Desert Middle School in the championship game, 41 – 36.

Ray, which earned a first-round bye, squeaked by No. 3-seed Hayden (34 – 29) in the semifinals to earn the championship game berth.

High Desert also earned a bye in the first before defeating San Carlos 27 – 17 and facing the Jr. Lady Cats for the championship.

See more photos of the tournament games here.