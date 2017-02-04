Jr. Lady Cats win CJHL Basketball Championship

by
Brackets for the CJHL basketball tournaments, 8th Grade Boys and Girls.
Home court proved to be the advantage the Ray Jr. High School eighth-grade girls’ basketball team needed to win the Central Junior High League Tournament Championship, which took place in Kearny last weekend. The No. 2-seeded Jr. Lady Cats defeated top-seeded High Desert Middle School in the championship game, 41 – 36.
Ray, which earned a first-round bye, squeaked by No. 3-seed Hayden (34 – 29) in the semifinals to earn the championship game berth.
High Desert also earned a bye in the first before defeating San Carlos 27 – 17 and facing the Jr. Lady Cats for the championship.
