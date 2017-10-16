Jovanna Calzadillas critically injured in Las Vegas tragedy

Jovanna Calzadillas was critically injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 when 58 people were killed by mass shooter, Stephen Paddock. Jovanna was shot in the back of the head and remains in critical condition at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. The family hopes to have her transported to a hospital in Phoenix, as soon as they can safely do so.

Jovanna and her husband, Francisco Calzadillas, were attending the Route 91 Country Music concert where she was caught in the gun fire. Francisco is a police officer for the Salt River Police Department. Almost upon confirmation of Jovanna’s injuries, Francisco’s fellow officers and friends set up a Go Fund Me account to help the family with the medical and travel expenses. To date they have raised $72,526. Employees at the ASARCO Hayden Smelter also took up a collection and raised an additional $3,000. You can make a contribution to the Go Fund me for the Calzadillas family online at: http://bit.ly/JovannaStrong

On Sunday, Oct. 8, friends and family in hosted a prayer service and candlelight vigil at Hayden High School, where Jovanna graduated from in 2005. Over 200 people attended the event as a way to show love and support for the family and pray for a full recovery for Jovanna.