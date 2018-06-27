Join the July 4th Bike Parade in Oracle

Posted June 27th, 2018

Head over to Oracle on July 4th, bring your bike and have some fun decorating it for the July 4th bike parade!

Oracle, AZ –   When Americans think of summer, as is provable by the movies made about it, their thoughts often turn to the freedom of youth, out of school, riding their bikes to a game or pool, or simply for the joy of riding.  Bikes go together with kids, like summer goes together with bikes.   The Great American Kids Bike Parade takes advantage of that by putting all three together in celebration of the 4th of July.

  At 8 a.m. of that auspicious date, you are invited to gather with like-minded citizens at the Oracle Post Office to ornament your bikes with decorations that will be provided, and, get ready to ride in a parade led by the Oracle Fire Department. There will be prizes for the best decorated bikes. At the end of the parade, the July 4th celebration begins at the Oracle Community Center where will be fun, games and a free lunch.

  For more information on joining the parade, contact Elvira Acuna-Schwenke at acuna_elvia@yahoo.com.

