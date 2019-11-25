JFK kindergarteners get ready for Thanksgiving

Mrs. Majors Kindergarten Class at John F. Kennedy Elementary School

Copper Area News stopped in for visit with the Mrs. Majors Kindergarten Class at John F. Kennedy Elementary School to see what they were cooking up for the Thanksgiving holiday.

From the sounds of the cheers in the class, everyone was looking forward to sweets, including Pumpkin, Apple and Cherry Pies, Ice Cream and cake. Some students preferred ham over turkey. As for cooking the turkey the class said that they only needed to cook their turkey for five minutes. Green bean casserole was also a class favorite when asked which foods are they looking forward to.

When asked what they were thankful for, everyone was thankful for friends, families and pets and their teacher, Mrs. Majors.

Happy Thanksgiving!

