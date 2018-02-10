Jeremiah Pate’s Parkinson’s fundraiser declared a success

By | Posted 14 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Jeremiah Pate, right, with Pastor Joe Ventimiglia.

  The fundraiser for Jeremiah Pate’s research to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease has been deemed a success.  The fundraising dinner attracted over 60 people and many other donations also came in. A silent auction at the dinner brought in additional funds.

  Jeremiah’s goal of $5,000 to have his theory tested on human cells at a laboratory in Austria will be met. Results of the tests should be available within two months.

  Jeremiah was introduced at the dinner by the Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Mammoth and a friend, Joe Ventimiglia. Jeremiah spoke to the audience about his theoretical cure and his hope that it will be successful in providing a cure for Parkinson’s.

  He thanked everyone in the audience and pointed out the Patio Café and the Oracle Piano Society/Oracle Center for the Arts for helping with the event.

  “I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

The Oracle Patio Cafe Crew. The Cafe provided the delicious food for the event.

John Hernandez (621 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Daughter repairs Lobo mural in memory of her mom, Esther Yanez

    14 hours ago
    by

      Sometimes, it’s all about family connections.   Over the Thanksgiving break, Esther Yanez’s daughter, Jennifer Suarez, came from Florida […]

    Historical Perspective: The Old Oracle Jail

    14 hours ago
    by

      Many living in Oracle and the Tri-Community probably do not know that there is a jail in town. The […]

    In Your Biz: Town of Superior Public Works

    14 hours ago
    by

    The Town of Superior has a variety of services from a public Library and Pool, Police, Fire, and Administration. Many […]

    Georgie Digs: Chisholm Relations

    14 hours ago
    by

    Some of those who read my Georgie Digs articles say it is obvious that I like history, especially family histories. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Along the Gila: Road Construction, Water Wells and More

    14 hours ago
    by

    The paving project on the 77 in Mammoth and north is speeding along. It won’t be long until the construction […]

    DECA members bring home medals from district competition

    January 29th, 2018
    by

    Superior – On Jan. 16  seven Superior High School DECA students attended the District 4 DECA competition: Mathew Hernandez, Naomi-Bo […]

    San Manuel wrestlers putting in work

    January 29th, 2018
    by

      The San Manuel wrestling team has been busy over the last two weeks, including competing in a pair of […]

    Tri-Community Food Bank honors volunteers

    January 29th, 2018
    by

    The Tri-Community Food Bank provided a luncheon for all volunteers on Jan. 10. Pictured is Cynthia Chevalley, chairperson, providing words […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger