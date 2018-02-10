Jeremiah Pate’s Parkinson’s fundraiser declared a success

The fundraiser for Jeremiah Pate’s research to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease has been deemed a success. The fundraising dinner attracted over 60 people and many other donations also came in. A silent auction at the dinner brought in additional funds.

Jeremiah’s goal of $5,000 to have his theory tested on human cells at a laboratory in Austria will be met. Results of the tests should be available within two months.

Jeremiah was introduced at the dinner by the Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Mammoth and a friend, Joe Ventimiglia. Jeremiah spoke to the audience about his theoretical cure and his hope that it will be successful in providing a cure for Parkinson’s.

He thanked everyone in the audience and pointed out the Patio Café and the Oracle Piano Society/Oracle Center for the Arts for helping with the event.

“I couldn’t be happier,” he said.