Introducing the Hayden Junior High Volleyball Team

Hayden Jr. High Lady Lobos

  The Hayden Junior High Volleyball Team traveled to Oracle to play the Mt. Vista Lady Cougars on Monday, Oct. 2.

  The 7th and 8th grade teams both lost to the Cougars.

  This year’s team is coached by Nannette Moreno and the Manager is Keiston Pool. The team members are:    Seventh Grade: Anita Lopez, Miranda Gomez, Alyah Smith, Leticia Ahumada, Dionna Galindo-Benevidez, Felicity Boltarez, Carina Inzunza, Aiyana Gonzales.

  Eighth Grade: Dionna Galindo-Benavidez, Felicity Boltarez, Karina Inzunza, Nicholette Lagunas, Sativa Carrasco, Lorena Olmedo, Raquela Westrope, Karissa Acuna, Karla Ramirez.

