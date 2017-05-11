Injury to Tucson woman by javelina prompts another AZGFD warning

Posted May 11th, 2017

Mother Javelina and Baby. Photo from Wikipedia.

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is again asking the public to exercise caution after another pet owner in the Tucson area was injured by a javelina while walking a dog.

  The incident occurred approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday northwest of east Snyder Road and north Sabino Canyon Road, when a woman walking her dog was suddenly charged by a javelina. The woman sustained two, two-inch gashes on her knee from the javelina, was treated for the wounds and possible exposure to rabies at Northwest Hospital, and released.

   The incident is the second of its kind in less than two months. An Oro Valley woman was bitten on the thigh by a javelina she encountered while walking her dog March 25.  She was treated for the wound and possible rabies exposure at Oro Valley Hospital, then released.

  “We don’t blame the victims, but we do want pet owners to know that if they see javelina while walking they’re dog, they you should go in the opposite direction. Javelina can’t tell the difference between a dog and a coyote, which prey on javelina, so javelina react instinctively to dogs,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson.  “The presence of dogs is the second leading cause of injuries to humans by javelina, which are rare but can be serious. The leading cause of such injuries is feeding javelina, which is illegal.”

  If allowed to interact, dogs and javelina can seriously hurt or kill each other.  Defensive javelina behavior may include charging, teeth clacking, or a barking, growling sound. Javelina may also act defensively when cornered, or to protect their young.

  For tips on living with urban wildlife, visit www.azgfd.gov/urbanwildlife. To report apparent wildlife violations contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-372-0500, anonymously if need be.

  The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state – for current and future generations of Arizona citizens. http://www.azgfd.gov/h_f/northamericanmodel.shtml

