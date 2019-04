April 6 was a busy day in Downtown Superior with the inaugural Superior Arts Festival. A self guided mural walk, silent auction, musicians, art rock hunt and a multitude of vendors and demonstrations made the event a hit with the many folks who attended. Many new faces were in Town which is great for Superior. Thanks to all that participated in this fun event.

