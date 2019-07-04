Imerys to host public meeting on pit expansion

By | Posted July 4th, 2019 |

Imerys will host a public forum on July 12.

  Imerys Perlite Mine will be hosting an open public meeting on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Superior Town Hall in the Council Chambers.  Imerys is doing some feasibility work to determine if the southern pit can be reopened.  The redevelopment and feasibility work has forced the closure of Forest Road 4, which is south of Superior.  

  The closure of Forest Road 4 has created concern for town officials and those who recreate in the area as that road is a main access point to the southern trail head for the Arnett Canyon trails. It’s also a major ATV recreation route between the Ajax mine and Superior. The company is working on solutions to create access to these areas.  

  Those concerned about the re-opening of the pit and access to Forest Road 4 should plan to attend the meeting on July 12 at 6 p.m.

Mila Besich-Lira (448 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


