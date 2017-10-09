Imerys Perlite USA Inc. invites public to tour facility in Superior

By | Posted October 9th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Imerys Perlite USA of Superior

In conjunction with North American Minerals Days, Imerys Perlite USA Inc. in Superior invites the public to take a tour of the mine and plant.  The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.  The plant is located at 45156 Silver King Road in Superior, Arizona.

Those able to attend the event will be able to learn about the mining process and discover how perlite ore is processed for everyday use.  A light lunch will be provided. 

Those attending should wear comfortable closed-toe shoes.  Children need to be at least 8 years old to attend the event.  RSVP’s are appreciated but not required.  For more information or to RSVP please contact Sara Cole at 702-376-2754 or scole@carollo.com

Staff (4238 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior keeps Copper Helmet, clinches region title and playoff berth

    October 8th, 2017
    by

      Superior will remain the home of the Copper Helmet for at least another year after the No. 2-ranked Panthers […]

    In Your Biz: Links of Superior

    October 8th, 2017
    by

    Tucked away inside the Smokey’s Mercantile on Main Street is Links of Superior.  Links is a one stop shop for […]

    Miner swimmers finish second in home triangle meet

    October 8th, 2017
    by

      On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Miner Swimmers hosted a triangle meet against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy and Amphitheater High […]

    Oracle Firewise: It’s the Ember Storms That Get You

    October 8th, 2017
    by

      It was a great monsoon season, but the rains brought with them a ticking time bomb—an unusually large crop […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mountain Vista volleyball teams continue their winning ways

    October 8th, 2017
    by

      The Mountain Vista Lady Cougars Volleyball Teams have been performing well so far, this season. The 7th Grade Team […]

    SaddleBrooke Community Outreach volunteers are awesome!

    October 8th, 2017
    by

    On Monday, Sept. 25, Kids’ Closet volunteers were doing what they do best, helping others.   Students from Oracle Elementary […]

    San Manuel shows heart in win

    October 8th, 2017
    by

      The No. 14-ranked San Manuel football team came from behind on two different occasions at Benson on Friday night […]

    Ray QB Pace injured in rivalry loss

    October 8th, 2017
    by

      Bearcats junior quarterback Jaden Pace was injured on the last play of the first half of last Friday’s rivalry […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger