Imerys Perlite USA Inc. invites public to tour facility in Superior

In conjunction with North American Minerals Days, Imerys Perlite USA Inc. in Superior invites the public to take a tour of the mine and plant. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. The plant is located at 45156 Silver King Road in Superior, Arizona.

Those able to attend the event will be able to learn about the mining process and discover how perlite ore is processed for everyday use. A light lunch will be provided.

Those attending should wear comfortable closed-toe shoes. Children need to be at least 8 years old to attend the event. RSVP’s are appreciated but not required. For more information or to RSVP please contact Sara Cole at 702-376-2754 or scole@carollo.com