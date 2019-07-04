Hurts Donuts arrives in Superior

Yum! Donuts!

The fourth Friday, Farm to Fantastic Market was the host to the Hurts Donuts Emergency Donut Vehicle. Superior won an online Facebook contest to have the Emergency Donut Vehicle visit Superior. Superior was competing against Cave Creek and won with 75 percent of the votes after a four-day poll on Facebook.

The donut truck arrived around 5:30 p.m. and by 7 p.m. all of the donuts were sold. Their donuts are what you would call extreme donuts decorated to match a certain theme; a fan favorite is the bacon maple bar as well as their extra large cinnamon rolls and apple fritters.

Hurts Donuts will be donating a percentage of their proceeds to the Superior Food Bank. Local musicians “The Magmatones” performed for an hour to entertain the crowds and greet the donut truck.

Emergency Donut Delivery from Hurts Donuts! The truck was escorted into town by the Superior Police and Fire Departments.