Horizon Health & Wellness to host grand opening Wednesday in Kearny

Horizon Health and Wellness is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the Kearny Integrated Health Home on May 17, 2017, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 374 Alden Road in Kearny.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce Executive Board will be welcoming Horizon to their new location and conducting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 11 a.m. There will be refreshments and tours of the facility immediately following the ceremony.

For over 40 years Horizon Health and Wellness has offered a full range of mental health services for all ages and stages of life. In addition to behavioral health, we also provide primary care.

Horizon is committed to providing you the best care possible by providing integrated health care that addresses the whole person and promotes wellness, thereby helping you sustain your health and the health of your family.

Our center is staffed with friendly, caring professionals who value, honor and respect the cultural differences in the community and are committed to providing excellent care.

We are sensitive to those in our community who struggle to pay for health care due to financial hardship. We believe your health and wellness is important so we offer a number of ways for families to get the care they need. Along with the many insurances that we accept, you may also ask us about an affordable self-pay and income based sliding fee discount program or for assistance with AHCCCS applications and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Hours of Operation for the Alden Road facility are Monday through Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm. We have onsite lab capabilities, as well as other services that can be ordered by your Provider. Please call 520-363-9578 or 480-983-0065 to speak with one of our helpful staff members.

We have Same Day appointments available and Walk-Ins are welcome!

At Horizon, we feel you should never be far from the care you need. We are happy to be partnering with Kearny and the surrounding area and hope that you will consider choosing Horizon Health and Wellness for your family’s health needs!

Horizon Health and Wellness is a proud partner of Cenpatico Integrated Care.