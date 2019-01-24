Home Depot store renames Employee of the Month Award to honor Larry Ramirez

By | Posted January 24th, 2019 |

The Larry Ramirez Allstar Award was named for Tri-Community resident.

  For those of us who knew Larry Ramirez, we remember him as being kind, considerate and funny. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help you or your organization. He was community-oriented and helped many organizations and people in the Tri-Community and surrounding areas with his work with the Mammoth-San Manuel Community Schools and as a Town Council member in Mammoth.

  In the last few years of his life, he continued his friendly and helpful ways while working at the Oro Valley Home Depot store #481, 10855 N. Oracle Rd.

  Larry was so good at his job and helping others that the Employee of the Month Award at the store has been renamed the Larry Ramirez Allstar Award in his honor.

“Larry was known for his customer service. He always made people smile and helped them find what they were looking for,” Jason Draper, Manager of the store said. “He was popular with staff and customers. We miss him.”

  Jason said of the renaming of the award: “It was the right thing to do! We wanted to recognize all his contributions to customer service and the example he set for everyone.”

  Jason said that Larry had received Employee of the Month on the month that he passed away.

  Rest in Peace, Larry. The Tri-Community and many others will miss you.

John Hernandez (720 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


