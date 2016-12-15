Holualoa Tucson Marathon takes over streets of Oracle

The Holualoa Tucson Marathon was run on Saturday, Dec. 10. The 26.2- mile course started at the top of Cody Loop in Oracle and ended at Coronado Middle School in Catalina. The race drew 800 runners for the marathon and 1100 for the half marathon. Runners from 48 states and 12 foreign countries were represented. Eric Greene is this year’s marathon winner with a time of 2:38:20. Gary Gold and Michael Carson placed second and third. The Tucson Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Photos by John Hernandez