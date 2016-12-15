Holualoa Tucson Marathon takes over streets of Oracle

800 runners leave the starting gate in the annual Tucson Marathon.

The Holualoa Tucson Marathon was run on Saturday, Dec. 10. The 26.2- mile course started at the top of Cody Loop in Oracle and ended at Coronado Middle School in Catalina. The race drew 800 runners for the marathon and 1100 for the half marathon. Runners from 48 states and 12 foreign countries were represented. Eric Greene is this year’s marathon winner with a time of 2:38:20. Gary Gold and Michael Carson placed second and third. The Tucson Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Photos by John Hernandez

Volunteers for the Oracle Women’s Network and the Tri-Community Visitor’s Center at one of the watering stations for the Holualoa Tucson Marathon.

The eventual winner: Eric Greene

John Hernandez (474 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


