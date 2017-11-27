Holiday Art Market opens in Oracle

Posted 20 hours ago

Holiday Art Market in Oracle.

The Holiday Art Market in Oracle opened on Wednesday, Nov. 15. If you are looking for some unique handmade items or artwork for your holiday gifts, this is the place to go. The Art Market has everything including paintings, pottery, knit caps, bee keeps, ceramics, handmade jewelry and purses. Everything is created by local artists. The Holiday Art Market is located at 1395 W. American Ave. at the Art Station. It will be open until Dec. 23, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

John Hernandez (594 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


  • Southeast Valley Ledger