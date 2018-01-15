Highway closes for four hours after young man killed in accident

An Oracle man was killed Monday after colliding with a semi truck hauling an oversize load.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, a 2007 two-door Pontiac driving southbound on Hwy. 77 attempted to pass southbound traffic, crossing over the centerline north of Oracle Junction. A northbound 1998 Freightliner semi went off the road to the right in an attempt to avoid a head on collision with the Pontiac. The Pontiac sideswiped the semi and struck its oversized load. After colliding with the truck, the Pontiac struck the northbound guardrail and the driver was ejected.

The driver, later identified as Dakota Allen Roth, 20, Oracle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured, said DPS Trooper Kameron Lee.

The highway was completely closed from the time of the accident until 4:45 p.m. Traffic was routed around the accident on Willow Springs Rd., Freeman Rd. and Hwy. 79, and via the Floence-Kelvin Hwy.

The case is still under investigation.