Help fight crime – in San Manuel; COPP program looking for volunteers

By | Posted May 21st, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

San Manuel –  There will be an informational meeting on Saturday, May 23, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation in San Manuel for men and women who are interested in being trained for the town’s Citizens On Patrol Posse (COPP) to assist the fight against crime.

  Volunteers will participate in extensive, ongoing training provided by PCSO staff. Their visible presence as they actively patrol the neighborhood to observe, record and report on suspicious activity will help to deter crime,  In addition, with a few more volunteers, San Manuel will be eligible to have its own patrol car. 

   If you are interested in volunteering and attending the meeting, contact Michael Dowd at 480-221-1672 or Michael.Dowd@pinalcountyaz.gov.  For more information on this program, visit online at www.pcsocop.com/home/hom.php.

Staff (5374 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Celebrating Superior’s top two graduates for 2020

    May 21st, 2020
    by

      This year graduation at Superior High School will look much different. The traditional school year ended abruptly, and everyone […]

    Superior High School graduation includes private ceremony, parade and fireworks show

    May 21st, 2020
    by

      Graduating High School is a rite of passage that many Americans celebrate.  The ceremony celebrates the ending of a […]

    Superior Optimists make special delivery to three graduating seniors

    May 21st, 2020
    by

    Superior Optimist Club’s annual Honors Banquet may have had to be canceled due to COVID-19, but that does not keep […]

    Superior Optimist Club announces annual Magma Royale event cancelled for 2020

    May 21st, 2020
    by

      Due to COVID-19 the Superior Optimist Club announces that the 2020 Magma Royale fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020 […]

  • Additional Stories

    Summer school offered by Mammoth-San Manuel district

    May 21st, 2020
    by

      Students in the Mammoth-San Manuel School District will be able to continue their education this summer despite the COVID-19 […]

    Mammoth Police Report – May 20, 2020

    May 21st, 2020
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Dr. Michael Miles: Health Issues – Gingivitis

    May 21st, 2020
    by

    A smile, given or received, strongly influences the tone of any given day.  Unfortunately, receding gums have become exceedingly common […]

    Dry conditions trigger increased fire restrictions on Coronado National Forest; Stage II fire restrictions begin May 15

    May 21st, 2020
    by

      Effective Friday, May 15 all ranger districts of the Coronado National Forest will increase campfire and smoking restrictions in […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger