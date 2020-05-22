Help fight crime – in San Manuel; COPP program looking for volunteers

San Manuel – There will be an informational meeting on Saturday, May 23, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation in San Manuel for men and women who are interested in being trained for the town’s Citizens On Patrol Posse (COPP) to assist the fight against crime.

Volunteers will participate in extensive, ongoing training provided by PCSO staff. Their visible presence as they actively patrol the neighborhood to observe, record and report on suspicious activity will help to deter crime, In addition, with a few more volunteers, San Manuel will be eligible to have its own patrol car.

If you are interested in volunteering and attending the meeting, contact Michael Dowd at 480-221-1672 or Michael.Dowd@pinalcountyaz.gov. For more information on this program, visit online at www.pcsocop.com/home/hom.php.