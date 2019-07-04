Head Start modifies services in Superior, offers a transition program for 3-year-olds and parents

By | Posted July 4th, 2019 |

  In an effort to bridge the needs of the children of Superior, Mayor of Superior, Mila Besich, Superintendent of Superior USD, Steve Estatico, and the Head Start program have proposed a locally designed option to fill the gap for 3-year-old children who are too young to attend Superior’s Public Preschool Program. 

  “We are honored at Superior’s advocacy towards the Head Start program and are excited to work collaboratively in continuing Head Start services to support the young children of Superior,” said Charity Russell, CEO of Pinal Gila Community Child Services who administers Head Start programs across Pinal and Gila counties.

  This collaboration was birthed as all parties struggled with the closing of a program that has supported Superior’s children for decades, due to budgetary constraints.  This shortfall left a gap in services for 3-year-old children. It is the hope of all parties to continue to come together as partners in education for this community.

  The proposed Head Start program will include one-on-one weekly meetings with each 3-year-old and their parent(s).  The program will also provide three group activities at the Head Start site each month. Children will continue to receive Head Start services which includes resource referrals, health and developmental screenings, and as needed, consultations with nutrition, family, and disability specialists. 

  Head Start will continue its current services through mid-July and the new services will begin mid-August. You can apply online today! Apply at www.pgccs.org. If you have already applied for Head Start services, you will be contacted regarding your application.  

  Head Start does not sell curriculum or books.  

