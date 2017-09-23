Head-on collision kills one, injures two north of Winkelman

A head-on collision Sunday put two in the hospital and fatally injures one more.

The accident occurred at 7:23 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, on Highway 77 at milepost 145, north of Winkelman.

According to Quentin Mehr, Public Information Officer for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 77 crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane of travel. It collided with a second passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound.

The drivers were both injured and transported to Chandler Regional Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the first vehicle died at the scene. DPS did not release the names of the victims.

“This is an ongoing investigation at this time,” Mehr told Copper Area News in an email.