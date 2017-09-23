Head-on collision kills one, injures two north of Winkelman

By | Posted September 23rd, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  A head-on collision Sunday put two in the hospital and fatally injures one more.

  The accident occurred at 7:23 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, on Highway 77 at milepost 145, north of Winkelman.

  According to Quentin Mehr, Public Information Officer for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 77 crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane of travel. It collided with a second passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound.

  The drivers were both injured and transported to Chandler Regional Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the first vehicle died at the scene. DPS did not release the names of the victims.

  “This is an ongoing investigation at this time,” Mehr told Copper Area News in an email.

Staff (4217 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Tonto Forest approves LOST Trail reroute

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. (LOST) organization received news on Monday, Sept. 18, that the re-route of the […]

    Honor Flight Volunteer: Oracle man participates in honoring WWII Veteran

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      An Oracle resident, Hector Lovemore recently volunteered to escort a World War II veteran to Washington D.C. as part […]

    Oracle property owners, church honored with Oracle Firewise Awards

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, the Oracle Firewise Board presented Property of the Year awards to residents of Oracle. […]

    Ray High School Homecoming Royalty announced

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      Ray High School Homecoming royalty this year includes Queen Savannah Rodriguez, King Tanner Willis, Junior Attendants Brittney Stitch and […]

  • Additional Stories

    Homecoming win: Hayden defeats Valley Lutheran; looks ahead to Superior

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      The eighth-ranked Hayden football team improved to 3 – 1 on the season following a 42 – 28 victory […]

    ArtUs Guild begins fall session

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      The Copper Basin ArtUs Guild’s fall session and will begin Friday, Sept. 22 at Ray Hall next to the […]

    Along the Gila: Copper Corridor Hears Presentation on Proposed Tax Increase

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

    I have the privilege of serving on the Board of the Copper Corridor Economic Corridor Coalition (the CCEDC). Last week, […]

    Lois Carter (Caskey)

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      Lois Carter (Caskey), 62, passed away Sept. 4, 2017, in Avondale, AZ from natural causes.   Lois is preceded […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger