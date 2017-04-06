Hayden-Winkelman and U of A Science form partnership for grant

On Monday, March 27, the Hayden-Winkelman School District and the University of Arizona began a five-year environmental health education and water harvesting research grant funded by the National Science Foundation. Fifteen environmental science students and staff from the U of A provided an array of hands-on science activities for all K-12 students. The event culminated by U of A researcher Mónica Ramírez-Andreotta conducting the “phases of matter” experiment and making ice cream using liquid nitrogen.

The goal of “Project Harvest Grant” is to promote citizen-science in underrepresented communities that will be impacted by climate change. The research will provide resources such as science and environmental health education and water harvesting training. The grant will create a community-engagement partnership to spark student’s interest in environmental STEM learning.

Associate Professor Ramírez-Andreotta said, “The University of Arizona will provide many research opportunities and activities over the next five years for both the students and community. Our first visit was focused on getting the students excited about working with us and begin building a positive partnership. We want to encourage students to become engaged in scientific research that positively impacts our state and communities.”

Superintendent Jeff Gregorich said, “I am very excited about this opportunity for our school district and students to work with the University of Arizona on this important research. It will provide our student hands-on, real science research to motivate them to consider careers in science. It is no secret that these are the skills they will need to be successful in the 21st century.”

The next event is the U of A Science Night which is scheduled for April 26th, in the evening to include parents and the community. Science night will include hands-on environmental STEM activities. Participants will learn about Project Harvest, current and future efforts at the school, and ways to get involved in the five-year citizen science project.

Future plans for Project Harvest at Hayden-Winkelman School District includes building and sustaining a garden and rainwater harvesting system to promote citizen-science and environmental health education among this community.

A major outcome of this project is the environmental health citizen science program that will be initiated and sustained throughout the selected underserved communities in Arizona and dissemination of research findings. Together with the community, we will co-generate a dataset that will not only inform guidelines and recommendations for safe, harvested rainwater use on gardens, it will support communities to safely and sustainably produce their own foods.

For more information on how you can participate is this research, please contact Mónica Ramírez-Andreotta, Assistant Professor, Department of Soil, Water and Environmental Science at 520-621-009 or mdramire@email.arizona.edu.

