Hayden-Winkelman Little League teams heading to state tourney

Wow! Wow! Wow!

Hayden-Winkelman Little League has two All Stars teams heading into the State Championship Tournaments.

In the Minors division, Hayden-Winkelman Little League defeated Mt. Graham 11-1 to win the division championship.

In the Majors division, Hayden-Winkelman Little League defeated Mt. Graham 6-0 for the division championship.

Maria Anna Lopez told the Copper Basin News that the last time a H-W Majors team won the division championship was in 1993.

Congratulations to both teams and good luck in the state tournament!

Playing for the H-W Little League All Stars are:

Minors

Manny Aguirre, Tyler Garner, Ryan Garner, Mario Hong, Marcos Oropeza, Kino Loroña, Julian Mariscal, Julius Pinkard, Darren Smith, Elijah Morrison, Alejandro Waddell and Javier Ortega. Manager is Nimo Loroña and coaches are Brandon Garner and Ramon Gonzalez.

Majors

Dominic Alvarado, Matthew Armenta, Jarin Cruz, Moraes Cruz, Paul Gaither, Ismael Gallego, Joshua Manriquez, Ramon Ramirez, Deondre Collier, Fabi Elvira, Ismael Gallego, Alejandro Loroña and Rene Ochoa. Manager is Bobby Smith Jr. and coaches are Alfonso Lopez and Armand Cruz.