Hayden-Winkelman Little League All Star teams heading to state tourneys; fundraising efforts underway

The Hayden-Winkelman Little League All Star Teams, district 11 champions, will be traveling to the State Tournaments starting July 12. The tournaments will be played in Tucson and Scottsdale.

Several fund raising events are already being done to help the teams with expenses. Anyone wishing to contribute please contact Anna Lopez at 520-237-1289 or Anita Ortega at 520-603-9912.

The teams paraded through town Monday with their championship banners. They ended up at the Little League field where there was a concession, Barbacoa plate sale and other fund raising events. Tuesday, a burro sale was also offered.