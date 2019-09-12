Hayden to host first September Fiestas this Saturday

By | Posted September 12th, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Hayden Fiestas

Hayden, AZ –  It’s almost fall. You can feel the promise of cooler weather to come rippling through the otherwise heated air. Summertime early tee offs are over. Everything is a little later, a little easier. With an entire season of gold under their belt, the players are in top form and Hayden Golf Course is the place to be!  

  Come support your community at the First Kearny-Hayden-Winkelman Fiesta and Community Fundraiser co-sponsored by the Hayden/Winkelman PTO on Saturday, Sept. 14. Help to raise money for Little League ballfield lights and painting projects to brighten the town.  It will be an afternoon filled with lively music, tempting food and fun for the whole family, from the laughter of children to the cold beer for adults.

  Fiesta events begin at 1 p.m. continuing until midnight with family fun including piñatas, drawings and games for kids. Vendor booths for food are $75 and $50 for merchandise. For times, fees and details about the golf tournament call golf course staff at (520) 356-7801.

For further information, email Diana Lopez khwfiestas@gmail.com.

Staff (5212 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Blessed Sacrament Church to host annual Fiesta Sept. 21

    September 12th, 2019
    by

     The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness […]

    Celebrating another milestone – happy birthday, triplets!

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    The Aguirre triplets one year later: Noah, Jonah and Zola are doing well. Noah, who weighed only one pound at […]

    Ray High School Homecoming is Friday

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      Ray High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities.   The annual parade will start […]

    Ray routs Lincoln Prep for first win of the year

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      Playing its third-straight road game to open the season, the Ray football team notched its first victory of the […]

  • Additional Stories

    Hayden starts season with win

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      The Hayden football team finally opened its season last Friday, defeating visiting Mogollon, 38 – 20. The Lobos were […]

    Copper Corridor High School Volleyball Scoreboard

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    Sept. 3 Ray – 3, Academy of Tucson – 0  Immaculate Heart – 3 (25-23, 23-25, 11-25, 25-18,15-11), San Manuel […]

    September is National Preparedness Month! Make a Plan to Prepare for Disasters

    September 12th, 2019
    by

    Welcome to Week 2 of a 4-part series on emergency and disaster preparedness.  As we discussed in Week 1, many […]

    Master Gardener Program coming to the Copper Corridor

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      The Oracle Community Learning Garden and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension are partnering to offer the Master Gardener […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger