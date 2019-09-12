Hayden to host first September Fiestas this Saturday

Hayden Fiestas

Hayden, AZ – It’s almost fall. You can feel the promise of cooler weather to come rippling through the otherwise heated air. Summertime early tee offs are over. Everything is a little later, a little easier. With an entire season of gold under their belt, the players are in top form and Hayden Golf Course is the place to be!

Come support your community at the First Kearny-Hayden-Winkelman Fiesta and Community Fundraiser co-sponsored by the Hayden/Winkelman PTO on Saturday, Sept. 14. Help to raise money for Little League ballfield lights and painting projects to brighten the town. It will be an afternoon filled with lively music, tempting food and fun for the whole family, from the laughter of children to the cold beer for adults.



Fiesta events begin at 1 p.m. continuing until midnight with family fun including piñatas, drawings and games for kids. Vendor booths for food are $75 and $50 for merchandise. For times, fees and details about the golf tournament call golf course staff at (520) 356-7801.



For further information, email Diana Lopez khwfiestas@gmail.com.