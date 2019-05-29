Hayden seniors rewarded for hard work

Hayden High School graduates were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards during Hayden High School’s 2019 Scholarship Banquet held Tuesday, May 14.

Following a welcome address by the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Gregorich, the scholarship presentation began.

Gila County Sheriff Deputy Gilbert Olivares presented the Gila County Law Related Education Scholarship to Angelita Casillas; the Gila County School Resource Officer Scholarship to Robert Casillas; the Gila County Posse Search and Rescue Scholarship to Robert Manriquez; and the Ron Nelvin Memorial Scholarship to Kayla Islava. Each scholarship was $500.

Rosemary Garner presented the Aaron David Lagunas Scholarships to Robert Casillas and Angelita Casillas. Each scholarship was $250.

Maryann Velasco presented the Adriana “Adri” Cruz Scholarship to Robert Manriquez and Angelita Casillas.

Joe Wilhelm presented the Asarco Hayden Operation Scholarship to Kayla Islava, Angelita Casillas and Robert Casillas. Each scholarship was $833.

The Bony Cruz Scholarships, each $300, were presented to Angelita Casillas and Robert Casillas. Bonnie Pinkard made the presentations.

Receiving CAC Academic Scholarships (full tuition) were Robert Casillas, Kayla Islava and Angelita Casillas. Benny DiSantiago made the presentation.

Ariana Allen received the Cynthia “Cindy” Magallanez Scholarship from Thelma Casillas and Michelle Gonzales.

Receiving La Familia Scholarships were Kayla Islava and Ariana Allen. Presenting the scholarships were Pam Gonzalez and Nanny Moreno.

Ariana Allen received the Filiberto and Enedina Lobo for Life Scholarship from Kathy Cruz.

Gregorich presented Future Educator Scholarships to Robert Manriquez, Robert Casillas and Angelita Casillas. Each scholarship was $200.

Irma Newman presented the Junior Chamber of Commerce Scholarships to Robert and Angelita Casillas.

The Hayden-Winkelman PTO Scholarships were presented to Robert Manriquez and Angelita Casillas. Mitzi Ochoa and Mia Real presented the awards.

Lobo Booster Scholarships were presented to Kayla Islava, Robert Casillas, Angelita Casillas, Robert Manriquez and Ariana Allen. Thelma Casillas and Michelle Gonzales made the presentations.

Lydia Martinez and Anna Guzman presented the Lopez Family Scholarships to Robert Manriquez and Robert Casillas, each worth $250.

Jovanna and Francisco Calzadillas presented the Perseverance Scholarship to Robert Manriquez.

Angelita Casillas was awarded the Resolution Copper Scholarship by Melissa Rabago.

Larry Richter presented SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarships to Kayla Islava, Robert Casillas and Angelita Casillas. Each scholarship is $3,000, renewable for four years.

Wildcat Tuition Awards were presented to Robert and Angelita Casillas. Kayla Islava also received this scholarship. Kayla and Robert also received the NAU Lumberjack Award.

CAC Promise for the Future Scholarships were presented to: Kayla Islava, Ariana Allen, Robert Manriquez, Anahi Aragon, Angelita Casillas, Robert Casillas, Joel Rodriguez and Noah Monroy.

Robert Manriquez also received the Gila County Supervisors Scholarship for $1,500. Jacque Pool and Pam Gonzalez made the presentation.

Joe Wilhelm was honored for his generosity. He was named a “Lobo for Life”. Anna Guzman presented the Asarco manager with a special T-shirt.

