Hayden High School seniors rewarded for hard work

Hayden High School graduates were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards during the scholarship program held Monday.

Many local students will qualify for the Central Arizona College Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship. The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place. Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used. Each award is worth up to $6,048.

Valedictorian Larissa Torrez received scholarships from Gila County Search and Rescue, Class of 2007, Lobo Booster Club, Hayden-Winkelman PTO, Bony Cruz Family, Asarco, Anna Dee Memorial, Aaron David O. Lagunas, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Lopez Family and Hayden-Winkelman Education Association. She also received a Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future.

Salutatorian Alejandra Martinez received scholarships from Asarco and CAC Promise for the Future.

Adriana Cruz was awarded scholarships for Law Related Education, Gila County Supervisor District 1-3, Hayden-Winkelman PTO, Filiberto & Enedina Lobo for Life, Anna Dee Memorial, Adri Cruz Memorial, Lopez Family and CAC Promise for the Future. She also received a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

Cassandra Westrope received scholarships from School Resource Officer, Lobo Booster Club, Hayden-Winkelman PTO, Filiberto & Enedina Lobo for Life, Asarco, Anna Dee Memorial, CAC Academic Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future. She also received a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

Marianna Chavez was awarded the Gila County Search and Rescue Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future. She also received a scholarship from SaddleBrooke Community Outreach.

Ryan Donovan received a number of scholarships including: Gila County Supervisor District 1-3 Scholarship, Class of 2007 Scholarship, Ultimate Welding & Fabrication Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship, Copper Community Action Board Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future.

Linda Kame was awarded the following: Cynthia Magallanez Scholarship, Ultimate Welding & Fabrication Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, Familia Scholarship, Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future. She was also awarded a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

Santiago Pina was awarded several scholarships including: the Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, Adri Cruz Memorial Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future.

John Gaona was awarded the Asarco Manager’s Scholarship and Asarco Employee Funded Scholarship.

Regina Ortega received the Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship, CAC Promise for the Future and a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

Receiving a Grand Canyon University Scholarship was Alexzandria Gomez. She also received an Academic Scholarship from CAC.

Jessica Lopez also received a Grand Canyon University Scholarship. She was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future.

Selena Acuna received the Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship.

Receiving CAC Promise for the Future Awards were Lauryn Bonner, Jacob Carrasco, Adrian Encinas, Jonathan Jiminez, Osbaldo Jimenez, Jacob Sanchez and Marianna Valenzuela.