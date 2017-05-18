Hayden High School seniors rewarded for hard work

By | Posted May 18th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The top two students at Hayden High School for the Class of 2017 are Laryssa Torrez, Valedictorian (left), and Alejandra Martinez, Salutatorian.

  Hayden High School graduates were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards during the scholarship program held Monday.

  Many local students will qualify for the Central Arizona College Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship.  The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place.  Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used. Each award is worth up to $6,048.

Lobo Booster Club Scholarships, presented by Thelma Casillas and Michelle Gonzales, were awarded to Cassandra Westrope, Laryssa Torrez, Santiago Pina, Ryan Donovan and Linda Kame.

  Valedictorian Larissa Torrez received scholarships from Gila County Search and Rescue, Class of 2007, Lobo Booster Club, Hayden-Winkelman PTO, Bony Cruz Family, Asarco, Anna Dee Memorial, Aaron David O. Lagunas, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Lopez Family and Hayden-Winkelman Education Association. She also received a Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future.

  Salutatorian Alejandra Martinez received scholarships from Asarco and CAC Promise for the Future.

  Adriana Cruz was awarded scholarships for Law Related Education, Gila County Supervisor District 1-3, Hayden-Winkelman PTO, Filiberto & Enedina Lobo for Life, Anna Dee Memorial, Adri Cruz Memorial, Lopez Family and CAC Promise for the Future. She also received a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

Pamela Gonzalez, left, presents scholarships from Grand Canyon University to, from left, Regina Ortega, Cassandra Westrope, Linda Kame and Adriana Cruz. Receiving scholarships but not pictured are Alexzandria Gomez and Jessica Lopez.

  Cassandra Westrope received scholarships from School Resource Officer, Lobo Booster Club, Hayden-Winkelman PTO, Filiberto & Enedina Lobo for Life, Asarco, Anna Dee Memorial, CAC Academic Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future. She also received a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

  Marianna Chavez was awarded the Gila County Search and Rescue Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future. She also received a scholarship from SaddleBrooke Community Outreach.

Linda Kame, left, and Ryan Donovan, right, receive scholarships from Ultimate Welding & Fabrication. Pamela Gonzalez presents the scholarships.

  Ryan Donovan received a number of scholarships including: Gila County Supervisor District 1-3 Scholarship, Class of 2007 Scholarship, Ultimate Welding & Fabrication Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship, Copper Community Action Board Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future.

  Linda Kame was awarded the following: Cynthia Magallanez Scholarship, Ultimate Welding & Fabrication Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, Familia Scholarship, Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship and CAC Promise for the Future. She was also awarded a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

  Santiago Pina was awarded several scholarships including: the Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, Adri Cruz Memorial Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future.

John Gaona receives two scholarships from Joe Wilhelm, the Asarco Manager’s Scholarship and the Asarco Employee Funded Scholarship.

  John Gaona was awarded the Asarco Manager’s Scholarship and Asarco Employee Funded Scholarship.

  Regina Ortega received the Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship, CAC Promise for the Future and a scholarship from Grand Canyon University.

Larry Richter, left, presents SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarships to Laryssa Torrez and Marianna Chavez.

  Receiving a Grand Canyon University Scholarship was Alexzandria Gomez. She also received an Academic Scholarship from CAC.

  Jessica Lopez also received a Grand Canyon University Scholarship. She was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future.

Selena Acuna received the Anna Dee Memorial Scholarship.

  Receiving CAC Promise for the Future Awards were Lauryn Bonner, Jacob Carrasco, Adrian Encinas, Jonathan Jiminez, Osbaldo Jimenez, Jacob Sanchez and Marianna Valenzuela.

  

Staff (3990 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    AmeriCorps Vista volunteers helping us Rebuild Superior

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    The AmeriCorps VISTA team from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits helps nonprofit organizations in rural Arizona expand resources and services […]

    In Your Biz: Boyce Thompson Arboretum

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    For those that have studied the history of Superior, you will know that the discovery and investment made by Col. […]

    Hayden High School students complete Holocaust study

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    As Hayden High School students completed their historical study of the Holocaust, they had the honor of hosting two Holocaust […]

    Mammoth-San Manuel Superintendent retires

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      After 35 years of working in the education field, John Ryan, Superintendent of Mammoth – San Manuel School District […]

  • Additional Stories

    San Manuel seniors nab more than $500K in scholarships

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      This year, graduating students at San Manuel High School earned more than $600,000 in scholarships to aid them in […]

    1A Baseball State Championship: Panthers are Superior

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      The top-seed Superior baseball team overcame six errors and took advantage of 13 others made by No. 3 Valley […]

    Central Arizona College Recognizes Graduates

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recognized the accomplishments of its graduates during a district commencement ceremony on Friday, […]

    Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus recognizes outstanding students and faculty of the year

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recently held the Student Awards of Excellence event at its Aravaipa Campus to […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger