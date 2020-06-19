Hayden High School seniors rewarded for hard work

Hayden, AZ – Hayden High School graduates were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards. There was no ceremony this year, due to COVID-19, but all the hard work, perseverance, triumph and pride for students felt by school and family remained.

Here is the list of graduating students and the awards and scholarships they have earned, based on the information currently available:

Ahleah Arbizo received the Aaron and David O. Lagunas Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, School Resource Officer Scholarship ($500), CAC Promise for the Future Award, and Eastern Arizona College Athletic Scholarship.

Damien Arbizo received the Gila County Search and Rescue Scholarship ($250) and CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Pablo Acuna received the Adri Cruz Memorial Scholarship, Junior Chamber Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, and CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Emiliano Camarena received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Vincent Cruz received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Gilberto Carmelo received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Vicente Gallegos Aguirre received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Cassandra Lopez received the Aaron. David O. Lagunas Scholarship, Cynthia Magallanez Memorial Scholarship, Gila County Posse Search and Rescue Scholarship ($250), Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, and CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Diego Garcia received the Junior Chamber Scholarship.

Javier Lopez the Aaron. David O. Lagunas Scholarship, Asarco Academic Scholarship ($1,000), Gila County Supervisors Scholarship, HW Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarship, Junior Chamber Scholarship, Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, CAC Academic Award, CAC Promise for the Future Award, and NAU President’s Scholarship.

Clarissa Gonzales the Aaron. David O. Lagunas Scholarship, Asarco Academic Scholarship ($1,000), Familia Scholarship ($500), Filiberto & Enedina Lobo for Life Scholarship, Gila County Supervisors Scholarship, HW Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarship, Junior Chamber Scholarship, Law Related Education Scholarship ($500), Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, CAC Academic Award, CAC Promise for the Future Award, and NAU Lumberjack’s Scholarship.

Julianna Hong received the Junior Chamber Scholarship, and CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Pedro Lovio-Gallego received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Caroline Monroy received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Ariana Pacheco received the Adri Cruz Memorial Scholarship, Asarco Academic Scholarship ($500), Lobo Booster Club Scholarship, CAC Promise for the Future Award, and NAU Dean’s Scholarship.

Jorge Rodriguez received the CAC Promise for the Future Award.

Congratulations to all the seniors.