Filomena Cornelio with Resolution Copper presents a generous check to Sue Anderson of Rebuild Superior, Inc. This money will go toward the economic development of Superior. Rebuild Superior is very appreciative for the grants that Resolution has provided to help us attract new business, retain current businesses and market Superior in general.

