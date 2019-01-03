Grants from ADEQ help Town of Superior with clean ups

By | Posted January 3rd, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The Town of Superior along with their partners Rebuild Superior and the Superior Chamber of Commerce have maintained a laser focus on blight remediation and community clean ups.  Some of the properties that have been cleaned were managed through the Town’s Clean and Lien program.

New windows for the Belmont Hotel in Superior will ensure that the building remains watertight.

  The Belmont Hotel and the residence at 679 Main St. are both Town owned properties that qualified for Brownfields grants from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to clean the properties and remove environmental problems.  Upon assessment these properties needed costly environmental remediation, which the Town could not cover without grant assistance.

  For the property at 679 Main St., after an initial assessment it was determined that the property would need to be demolished.  ATC was the environmental contractor who did all the testing and managed the project while Spray Systems did the actual demolition work.  Caution was taken to ensure that the the asbestos contaminated materials were disposed of according to environmental laws.  This property is located in the flood way and will not be able to be redeveloped.  ADEQ awarded a grant in the amount of $46,411 to complete this work.

  The Belmont Hotel which has stood vacant for almost a decade due to mold contamination has received a Brownfields grant from ADEQ for $66,000.  This grant funded the removal of the mold and the asbestos tiles.  To prevent further mold contamination the grant also covered sealing the building and installing new energy efficient Pella windows.  The Town plans to sell the property in 2019 through a bid process which will include the purchaser to have a business plan and timeline to have a business in the property.

Demolition is complete at 679 Main St. Superior.

Staff (5030 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Community College Board vacancy announced for district 5

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Pinal County Community College Board has a vacancy.  The vacancy is created due to the resignation of Governing […]

    Mountain Vista kids learn it’s not just rocket science

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      Mountain Vista students have been firing off rockets this past week.   On Monday, one rocket was launched and […]

    Mammoth Police Department shares Christmas cheer

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Mammoth Police Department shared some Christmas spirit with two families this year. The department adopted two families who […]

    A worthy New Year’s resolution: Advocate for an abused or neglected child

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ – New Year’s resolutions typically focus on self-improvement: lose weight, stop smoking, exercise more often. This year, why not resolve […]

  • Additional Stories

    Second Friday kicks off fourth year of consecutive events with Miracle on Main Street

    December 26th, 2018
    by

      This year the Superior Optimist Club decided to host Miracle on Main Street in conjunction with the Second Friday […]

    Mayor’s Minute: Time to Ring in a New Year and New Opportunities

    December 26th, 2018
    by

    Where did the 52 weeks of 2018 go?  Seems like the years move faster and faster with each passing day.  […]

    Being Superior: community rallies for food bank

    December 26th, 2018
    by

      When the Coolidge Food Bank was robbed in November, this heinous crime created a ripple effect, hurting many other […]

    Superior Chamber of Commerce home decorating contest winners announced

    December 26th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Chamber of Commerce, Superior Optimist Club and Superior Rotary Club are pleased to announce the winners of […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger