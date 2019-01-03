Grants from ADEQ help Town of Superior with clean ups

The Town of Superior along with their partners Rebuild Superior and the Superior Chamber of Commerce have maintained a laser focus on blight remediation and community clean ups. Some of the properties that have been cleaned were managed through the Town’s Clean and Lien program.

The Belmont Hotel and the residence at 679 Main St. are both Town owned properties that qualified for Brownfields grants from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to clean the properties and remove environmental problems. Upon assessment these properties needed costly environmental remediation, which the Town could not cover without grant assistance.

For the property at 679 Main St., after an initial assessment it was determined that the property would need to be demolished. ATC was the environmental contractor who did all the testing and managed the project while Spray Systems did the actual demolition work. Caution was taken to ensure that the the asbestos contaminated materials were disposed of according to environmental laws. This property is located in the flood way and will not be able to be redeveloped. ADEQ awarded a grant in the amount of $46,411 to complete this work.

The Belmont Hotel which has stood vacant for almost a decade due to mold contamination has received a Brownfields grant from ADEQ for $66,000. This grant funded the removal of the mold and the asbestos tiles. To prevent further mold contamination the grant also covered sealing the building and installing new energy efficient Pella windows. The Town plans to sell the property in 2019 through a bid process which will include the purchaser to have a business plan and timeline to have a business in the property.