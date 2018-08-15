A grand opening for Del’s Tire Company in Oracle, AZ

Del Thole and his family at the grand opening of the Oracle location.

  A new business in Oracle held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Del’s Tire Company celebrated the day with giveaways, food and a jumping castle for the kids.

  Del’s Tire Company is owned by Del Thola. Del owns another tire store and full auto service shop in Benson, Arizona which he opened in 2015. Before that he was a licensed contractor and owned a metal recycling business. He has lived in Benson for 18 years with his wife Shannon, daughters Stetson and Morgan and son Justin. He is currently running for Justice of the Peace in Benson.

  Del chose Oracle for his new business because he saw a need in the community for a tire shop with great service and comparable prices with shops in Tucson.

  “I wanted to see a tire shop, veteran owned and family operated instead of the big chains,” he said.

Morgan Thole will manage the Oracle location of Del’s Tire Company. (And how seriously cool is their front counter?)

  Del’s daughter Morgan will be managing the tire shop. You will find her behind the counter with the 1958 Chevy truck front end built into it (which is VERY cool). Del said they are always looking for locals looking for a job close to home.

  Del’s Tire Company sells new and used tires. Del said they “will match or beat most written quotes” on their tire prices. They will soon be doing oil changes and brake work. Plans are to eventually have a 24 hour call out service. They will be open seven days a week. Their hours are Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Saturday 9 to 4 and Sunday 11 to 3.

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


