Governor Ducey orders some business closures and postpones back to school

The novel coronavirus 2019 (photo courtesy cdc.gov)

Within weeks of the end of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Stay at Home order in May, the State of Arizona experienced a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases. The increase in positive cases has thrusted Arizona into the national headlines for the State’s inability to get the virus under control. The Governor issued these new executive orders to help flatten the curve of the virus growth. He also highly recommended that Arizonan’s wear masks, but did not mandate a statewide mask requirement.

Governor Ducey’s order mandated bars, gyms, tubing and water parks closed for 30 days. The order also called for the cancellation of any events with over 50 people in attendance and limits the use of private pools to less than 10 people. Bars with Class 6 or 7 liquor licenses may continue to sell alcoholic beverages to go.

The Governor also announced that in-person attendance at schools must be pushed back to Aug. 17, 2020. Schools may start with an online class format, but cannot allow in person classes. Copper Area News will be working on a comprehensive story on how local school districts are working through these new timelines.

Public and private events with more than 50 people are ordered to be cancelled or postponed; some accommodations can be allowed if physical distancing can be assured. The State Liquor Board will not be issuing any special event liquor licenses during these next 30 days. County health officials and the local jurisdictions will be required to enforce these orders.

Due to the ongoing surging growth of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the State of Arizona is also offering $10,000 grants to nursing homes and long term care facilities to allow residents of those facilities to visit with their friends and family in a virtual format.

At press time, the Town of Superior has announced that its laser light show for the Fourth of July has been postponed and they will be closing the local swimming pool.

Current positive in cases at press time:

Hayden 1-5 (masks required)

Kearny 11 (masks personal choice)

Mammoth 14 (masks required)

San Manuel 6-10 (masks recommended)

Oracle 1-5 (masks recommended)

Superior 40 (masks required)

Globe 80 (masks required)

Miami 34 (masks required)

