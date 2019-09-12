GLOW! opens Sept. 14

Folks who attend GLOW! dress up in illuminated costumes. Photo by John Hernandez

The opening night for Oracle’s night time art experience GLOW! is Saturday, Sept. 14. The popular illuminated art extravaganza begins with the theme “Mythological,” which includes Legendary Beasts, Imaginary Creatures, Gods & Goddesses. Those attending are encouraged to dress in illuminated or the night’s theme attire. There will be art, nature, food, live music and theatrical performances along the lighted paths on the historical Triangle L Ranch grounds.

GLOW! Will be held on four Saturdays: Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Oct. 5, and Oct. 12, 7 to 9 p.m. Each night will have a different theme and entertainment. Themes following Mythological are Intergalactic, Freaks and Geeks and Steampunk. Tickets are limited to 500 patrons per night. Ticket prices are: Adult (13 and up) $21.44, Child (4 to 12) $12.86 and kids 3 and under free. To purchase tickets or for more information call (520) 623-6732 or visit www.trianglelranch.com.

Opening night’s entertainment will include performers along the nature path from 7 to 9 p.m.: Linda Lou Reed; Oracle Piano Society’s own Stephen Cook; hypnopad; Jolly Tricksters; Heidi McDonald; and Tarot readings by Felicitas and Chad. From 9 to 11 p.m., there will be live music for your listening and dancing pleasure at the Barnyard Stage.

At 8:30 p.m., the Best Illuminated Mythological Costume Contest will begin. Prizes for the contest are: 1st Place – A one night stay at the Triangle L Ranch B & B plus two tickets to the 2020 GLOW!; 2nd & 3rd Place – 2 tickets to GLOW! 2020.

This year’s artists who create and exhibit their works along the Sculpture Path and at the Art Barn Gallery are: Imo Baird, David Flynn, Barbara Jo McLaughlin, Hadji Banjovi Patricia Frederick, Danielle Neibling, Sir T. Beckles, Kyle Keady Hansen, Ben Olmstead, Kayla Beckwar, Mark Hamilton, Earl Olmstead, Sharon Brady, Jerry Harris, Jerry Parra, Wyatt Booth, Aryen Hart, Jim Pollack, Emma Bunker, Adora-Marie Higgins, Otto Rigan, Michael Carroll, Sharon Holnback, Joe Rivard, Candy Carrell, Patrick Hynes, Tony Rosano, Creative Machines, Amanda Lee Smith, Judith Stewart, Bryan Crow, Troy Letwak, Wesley Smith, Suzie Daigneault, Mario Alberto Lopez, Mark Taylor, Steven Derks, Christopher Lucic, Charles Tearney, Simon Donovan, Karen Medley, Kristin Wedley, Leiloni Designs, Carol Mahoney, Paul Whitby, Spencer Edgerton, Joy Fox McGrew, Dan Wilhelm, Inci Erdem, Sarah Sutton and Michael “Oaks” Wright.