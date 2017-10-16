Gila County Treasurer to reissue tax bills

By | Posted October 16th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Due to a software error, the Gila County Treasurer’s Office will be reissuing all 2017 personal property tax bills. Personal property taxes include all property except real estate. In Gila County, personal property tax bills are pink. If you received a blue tax bill, this correction does not affect you.

   If you received a pink 2017 personal property tax bill from Gila County:

• Look for a corrected personal property tax bill in the coming weeks.

• Wait to pay your 2017 personal property taxes until the corrected bill arrives.

• Pay the corrected amount by December 1.

• If you received a personal property tax bill and already paid it, call the Gila County Treasurer’s Office at 928-402-8702.

  If you have any questions about the correction call the Gila County Treasurer’s Office at 928-402-8702.

Staff (4246 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Legends of Superior Trail to host celebration

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) Inc will be hosting a informational meeting and celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 18, […]

    In Your Biz: Untangled Hair by Pamela Peck

    October 16th, 2017
    by

    Since she was nine years old, Pamela Peck knew she would become a cosmetologist.  Each weekend her grandmother would come […]

    Superior town manager addresses ad hoc committee on public safety retirement system

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      Old firefighters never die. They just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved.   […]

    Miner swimmers shine at invitational

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Miner Swimmers had a busy week with a 4 way meet against Salpointe, Canyon Del Oro, and Desert […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mammoth Elementary STEM School busy with education programs

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Mammoth Elementary Stem School was busy this week presenting educational programs for their students.   On Tuesday, Oct. […]

    Introducing the Hayden Junior High Volleyball Team

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Hayden Junior High Volleyball Team traveled to Oracle to play the Mt. Vista Lady Cougars on Monday, Oct. […]

    Jovanna Calzadillas critically injured in Las Vegas tragedy

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      Jovanna Calzadillas was critically injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 when 58 people […]

    SaddleBrooke’s annual walkathon set for Oct. 28

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The 21st Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Walkathon is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2017. The Walkathon will begin at 8 […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger