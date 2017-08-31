Gila County offers update on juvenile detention

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Gila County Juvenile Detention Center.

  Although the Gila County Juvenile Detention Center in Globe is officially closed, the Juvenile Probation Department continues to detain juveniles as needed in a different facility. 

  Closing the detention center was prudent for fiscal reasons, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars to Gila County taxpayers every year. Over the past decade juvenile crime has been on the decline in Arizona and across the country.  As juvenile crime has declined, so has the number of juveniles detained in detention facilities and juvenile prisons.

2008 11,674 Arizona juveniles detained in local detention facilities

2016 7,883 Arizona Juveniles detained in local detention facilities

2008 924 juveniles were sentenced to ADJC (juvenile prison)

2016 218 juveniles were sentenced to ADJC (juvenile prison)

  This reality combined with the high cost of running a detention center led to the closing of the Globe Detention Center. Recognizing there will still be juveniles that need to be in a detention facility, the Gila County Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement with the Pinal County Juvenile Justice Center (Detention) to house those youth needing detention.

  The closing of the detention center did not result in any layoffs in Globe as the Juvenile Probation Department began a soft-closing of the Globe Detention Center a year ago to allow detention officers to transfer to other positions in the County or find work in the community. A smaller contingent of detention personnel will continue to carry out the mission of the Probation Department by transporting juveniles to the Pinal County Detention facility and other functions such as radio dispatching for field probation officers and supervising community work service crews in the community.

  Juveniles enter the criminal justice and probation system through direct contact with local law enforcement. Law enforcement contact probation to determine eligibility for detention, and if eligible, detention staff detain juveniles, taking them from law enforcement and transporting them to Pinal County. This process ensures law enforcement can return to the streets quicker, especially for Payson P.D. who no longer have to transport kids to Globe. Further, this is a cost savings as it reduces the cost of law enforcement being tied up to transport juveniles to intake in another County. In the future, the Probation Department wants to pursue taking juveniles from law enforcement that do not qualify for detention allowing detention staff to talk to the juvenile and bring him/her back to a responsible parent or adult.

Staff (4175 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Panthers ground the Eagles, 64 – 6

    18 hours ago
    by

      The sixth-ranked Superior football team improved to 2 – 0 on the season after a lopsided 64 – 6 […]

    From the Walls of Porter’s Cafe to picnic tables and benches at the food court

    18 hours ago
    by

    When Bill and Jenny Holmquist bought Porter’s Cafe last year, one of the things that happened during redecorating was the […]

    Annual Oracle Run set for Oct. 21

    18 hours ago
    by

    The 35th Annual Oracle Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. The run will include 5K and 10K races. […]

    Honor Life: Former Oracle resident to bring memorial business to the Tri-Community

    18 hours ago
    by

      Randy Willis moved to San Manuel in 1968. His father was working for Cementation, a sub-contractor with Magma Copper. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle State Park to host eclipse talk, star party Sept. 23

    18 hours ago
    by

      Local resident and amateur astronomer Mike Weasner was part of a Sky and Telescope tour group to view the […]

    Damaged phone lines cut internet, phone, cell service to Copper Corridor residents

    18 hours ago
    by

    A widespread phone and internet outage which affected most of Eastern Pinal County occurred Thursday last week when CenturyLink lines […]

    Lions Club provides vision screening for Copper Corridor kids

    18 hours ago
    by

      Members of the Lions Club International were busy this week providing vision screening for students at the elementary schools […]

    Copper Area Health Volunteers donate Heart Smart defibrillators

    19 hours ago
    by

      Thanks to the Hand Me Up Shop and the Copper Area Health Volunteers, the Ray School District is ‘Heart […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger