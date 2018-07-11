Get ready for the great competitions of the Superior Prickly Pear Festival

This year’s World’s Best Prickly Pear Festival hosted by the Superior Chamber of Commerce is about to get even better as two competitions will be added to the event which is scheduled for Saturday, August 18th in Superior, Arizona at the Superior Town Hall.

Returning to the festival is the 2nd Copper Communities Food Hub Prickly Pear Cook-off. The cook-off features two categories, one for baked goods and desserts along with an appetizers and main dish category. Contestants must include prickly pear as an ingredient in the recipe. The contestants will be competing for cash prizes in both categories. The event is hosted in conjunction with the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition and the Southern Gila County Economic Development Corporation. The competition will be held inside the Superior Senior Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can sign up online and learn more about the requirements online: http://bit.ly/PricklyPearCookoff

The new addition to the Prickly Pear Festival is the Prickly Pear Drink Shake-off. Show off your bartending skills in the Cactus Lounge; the main rule of this competition is the drink must have Prickly Pear juice as an ingredient. Only nine competitors will be allowed to enter and the final three will shake off in the final heat at 4 p.m. in the Cactus Lounge. You can learn more about the event and the rules online at: http://bit.ly/PPShakeOff

This entire event is dedicated to the bountiful wonders of the Sonoran Desert while celebrating the beloved Prickly Pear cactus. You can learn how to forage for the sweet fruit, enjoy a pancake breakfast, drop into an educational lecture, visit the art show, purchase unique food, gifts and crafts at the vendor showcase or enjoy lively entertainment from folklorico dancers, mariachis, local musicians and the Prickly Pear pageant.

To learn more about the event visit the Superior Chamber of Commerce website at: http://bit.ly/2018PricklyPearFest or you may call the Chamber at 520-689-0200. There are still a few vendor spaces available.