Georgie Digs: Interesting Books

November 20th, 2017

By Georgie Wood

My bookshelves contain so many books that I had collected for a long time, and most are about western history. I also have a few books that had been autographed and given to my husband and myself by Edward Abbey who has been described as an American author and essayist noted for his advocacy of environmental issues, criticism of public land policies, and anarchist political views. I also have a very interesting letter he had written to us, and a couple of his hand-written notes of a speech he had given. I wouldn’t be surprised if some Edward Abbey fans would like to get hold of these. How we had become acquainted with Edward Abbey is mentioned in my book “A CREEKSIDE STORY – FROM BUCKBOARD  DAYS TO ECOTOURISM”.  I had also mentioned in my book the author Elizabeth Lambert Wood (no relation) who had once had the Crooked G Ranch at Oracle, Arizona, and I have several of her books.

  Of course, I like books about Aravaipa Creek in Arizona where I had lived for many years. Emil Kielberg had been an early settler along Aravaipa Creek, and in the December 2013 issue of the monthly “Nugget”, reporter John Hernandez had written an interesting story about Kielberg Canyon in the Galiuro Mountains, and in it he had mentioned the soon-to-be available book “JOURNEY  TO ARAVAIPA CANYON” by P.J. Kielberg-McClenahan, a great-granddaughter to Emil Kielberg. I have that book, plus a few books about the tragic Camp Grant Massacre at Aravaipa Creek. Those are “VAST DOMAIN of BLOOD” by Don Schellie, with a forward by Barry Goldwater, and “SHADOWS AT DAWN” by Karl Jacoby, a Professor of history. These books really stir one’s imagination, as do the following books about the Power brothers, John and Tom, who had been sent to prison in 1918 for forty-two years. Those books are “SHOOT OUT AT DAWN – An Arizona Tragedy” by Tom Power with John Whitlatch, and ” POWER, PASSION, AND PREJUDICE – Shootout in the Galiuro Mountains” by Barbara Brooks Wolfe.

