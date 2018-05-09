Funds available to help weatherize homes

By | Posted May 9th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Community Action Human Resources Agency

  Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) has funding to assist eligible low-income homeowners in Pinal County with Weatherization, according to Mary Lou Rosales, Executive Director.

  Under the Weatherization program, improvements are made by CAHRA to help reduce energy consumption and energy costs. A thorough assessment of the eligible home is performed including diagnostic and blower door testing to determine where the house is losing energy and what can be done to stop the loss.  The auditor will also assess health and safety issues that might exist in the home. A test to determine carbon monoxide leakage is also done.

  Minor repairs are made to make the home safer, more sound and secure.  Families are counseled as to changes in their energy use habits, which will complement the work done on the homes, and help promote the conservation of energy.  After making the efficiency upgrades, the family could save from 5 to 30% on their energy bill.

  Based on the results of the home assessment, weatherization repairs may include repair or possible replacement of old cooling and heating systems, repair or replacement of leaky ductwork, insulation, the replacement of old inefficient refrigerators and the addition of sunscreens. Funding may also be available to assist homeowners with the repair or replacement of non operable appliances and water heaters.

  Homes needing larger repairs such as roofing, ceilings, floors, window or door replacement, plumbing, electrical or major rehabilitation may not be eligible for the weatherization program.

  Funding is provided by the Department of Energy and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the Arizona Department of Housing.  Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Southwest Gas Corporation also provide funding for the program.  Funding for minor home repairs and appliances is provided by Utility, Repair, Replacement and Deposit funds through Arizona Community Action Agency. CAHRA does not have funding for emergency home repairs or rehabilitation.

  Eligibility includes: 1) household must be low income, 2) the home must be located in Pinal County and owned by the applicant or be in process of purchasing, 3) applicant must have lived in the home for at least 12 months, 4) mortgage payments and property taxes must be current.  An application must be completed and verification of income, home ownership and other documents must be provided.

  It’s important to stress that the Weatherization program is not an emergency home repair program and applicants may be placed on a waiting list.

  For an application or for information call the CAHRA office at 520-466-1112 or toll free 1-877-472-2472 (from long distance areas only) or write to 109 N Sunshine Blvd., Eloy AZ, 85131 ATTN: Weatherization Program.

Staff (4588 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior again: Panthers claim second State Championship in four years

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      The Superior softball team defeated third-seeded Bagdad, 13 – 7, at Arizona State’s Farrington Stadium on Monday night to […]

    Young pianist to perform at Oracle Center for the Arts

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      The grandson of two Oracle residents will play selections of Bach, Beethoven and Schumann this Saturday at the Oracle […]

    Copper Basin youth honored at annual Elks banquet

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      Kearny Elks Lodge #2478 honored Copper Basin area young people at its annual Youth Banquet last week.   Each […]

    Along the Gila: Copper Corridor Teachers at the Capitol

    May 9th, 2018
    by

    It was a wonder to behold. More than 50,000 teachers and educational supporters came together to make Arizona’s educational needs […]

  • Additional Stories

    Former Babeu Chief Deputy fired from job in Texas

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      Steve Henry, formerly the Chief Deputy under former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu, has been fired from his job […]

    Registration underway for annual resource roundup

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      Where do helping agencies staff learn about resources in Pinal County?  Staff can learn all about the resources at […]

    Heat Relief Network coming to Pinal County

    May 9th, 2018
    by

      With triple-digit temperatures upon us, heat poses the greatest health risk to the homebound elderly and those with outdoor […]

    Central Arizona College 2018 graduation ceremony to be held at Casa Grande Union High School

    May 9th, 2018
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ. – Central Arizona College will hold the 2018 Graduation Ceremony at Casa Grande Union High School (2730 N. […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger