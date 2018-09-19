Fun Van parenting classes with your 0-5 year old in Dudleyville AZ

Fun Van supported by First Things First will be at the Dudleyville Multi-Generational Center for 11 weeks beginning Oct. 2, 2018 at 10 a.m.

At each Fun Van class, children ages 0-5 enjoy art activities, stories and play time with a variety of age-appropriate toys while parents and caregivers learn early literacy and communication strategies to be their child’s first and best teacher. Each child receives a free book and toy at every class attended!

For more information and to register, visit the website at www.ajpl.org/funvan or call 480.474.8559.