Fun Van parenting classes with your 0-5 year old in Dudleyville AZ

Posted September 19th, 2018

First Things First’s Fun Van will be in Dudleyville teaching parenting classes and hosting fun learning events for very young kids beginning in October.

  Fun Van supported by First Things First will be at the Dudleyville Multi-Generational Center for 11 weeks beginning Oct. 2, 2018 at 10 a.m.

  At each Fun Van class, children ages 0-5 enjoy art activities, stories and play time with a variety of age-appropriate toys while parents and caregivers learn early literacy and communication strategies to be their child’s first and best teacher. Each child receives a free book and toy at every class attended!

  For more information and to register, visit the website at www.ajpl.org/funvan or call 480.474.8559.

