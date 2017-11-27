Fuel wood permits for Mt. Lemmon available for purchase

Tucson, AZ, November 14, 2017 – For Immediate Release. Fuel wood permits for portions of Mt. Lemmon, located on the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, will be available for sale now through December 15, 2017 at the Ranger District Office, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road in Tucson. Permits are available for personal (non-commercial) use only. Additionally permits will be sold November 18, 2017 at the Oracle Fire Department from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

  Permits will be issued in two-cord increments at a cost of $20.00 per permit, with a limit of one permit per household.  Each permit will authorize collection on Mt. Lemmon and in the Oracle area of dry, dead-and-down and dead standing wood (no live branches) less than eight inches in diameter at breast height.  Cutting area maps and program regulations will be provided with permits upon request.  Permit holders may collect and remove only dry wood from the collection areas. 

  The cutting season is open now through March 31, 2018.  Access to fuelwood areas on Mt. Lemmon will be limited by winter conditions.  Mt. Bigelow Road will close December 15 or when the first snowfall limits travel, and will reopen when conditions permit.  The road typically reopens by March 1, but is dependent on snow levels. Spencer Canyon Campground and Rose Canyon Lake Campground will be open for fuel wood collection on specific days during November and December as identified in the permit.  The campgrounds will be closed to wood collection for the fuel wood season with the onset of winter conditions.

  Permit purchases may be made by credit card, cash, check or money order (made payable to “USDA Forest Service”).   Those purchasing permits must provide one form of identification and the description and license plate number(s) of the vehicle(s) and trailer(s) used to collect the wood.  A maximum of two vehicles will be authorized per permit.  All sales are final.

  Permits may be obtained at the Ranger District Office between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on federal holidays.  Persons wishing to purchase a permit should call (520) 749-7700 to schedule an appointment.

