Friends of the (Kearny) Library select 10 homes of note in lighting contest

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

105 Allen Dr.

  On Sunday night, the members of Friends of the Kearny Library judged and selected 10 homes to win the annual Kearny Residential Lighting Contest 2016.

  The addresses selected are 120 Johnston Dr, 105 Allen,  201 Fairhaven, 342 Greenwich, 325 Fairhaven, 433 Greenwich, 429 Hartford, 176 Hartford, 106 Allen, 341 Danbury.   

  It is so much fun to run this contest every year but it is only made possible by the Kearny Merchants who are so generous with their donations, a member of the Friends told the Copper Basin News.  Be sure to thank the following merchants when you see them: Norm’s, Old Time Pizza, Kearny Health Mart, Buzzy’s, Big D’s, GKI, Rotary Club, La Cantina, Ray Federal Credit Union, That’s Country, West End Café, Steelworkers Union #915, Family Dentistry, There’s Always Hope, Charlie’s Barber Shop, Copper Area Realty.

  And thanks to everyone who participated. Thanks for lighting up our holidays.

106 Allen Dr.

120 Johnston Dr.

433 Greenwich Rd.

325 Fairhaven Rd.

201 Fairhaven Rd.

342 Greenwich Rd.

433 Greenwich Rd.

429 Hartford Rd.

176 Hartford Rd.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

