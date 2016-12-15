Frankincense, Myrrh & Plants of the Bible Lands guided walk at the Arboretum Dec. 17 

A wise man will be heading east through Apache Junction and Gold Canyon on Saturday, carrying one of the most famous of all “Gifts of the Magi”: frankincense. Among the best-known species referenced in scripture, this unassuming plant (Boswellia sacra) can, indeed, grow right here in Arizona.

On Saturday (Dec. 17) plan to visit Boyce Thompson Arboretum to meet Mesa resident and Bible scholar David Oberpriller and join him for a relaxed, slow-paced walk through gardens that are all easily accessible for visitors who use wheelchairs or walkers. Participants will learn about frankincense and its use in Biblical times and how to propagate and care for these unusual plants (theme of this month’s walk) during BTA’s recurring Plants of the Bible Lands walk.

Expect to learn some new things, too, about history, scripture and biblical botany during the guided walk.

Can’t attend Saturday, but you’re intrigued by this walking tour? David’s once-a-month walk recurs on the third Saturday this winter at 1:30 p.m. Mark-your-calendar for Jan. 21 (Food plants). See more photos, connect with Dave and read more about palms, figs, and pomegranates at cals.arizona.edu/bta.