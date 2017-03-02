Frances Amparano brings home the gold

On Feb. 18 and 19, 2017, the Senior Olympics Track & Field events were held in Phoenix, Arizona. Mammoth resident, Frances Amparano entered 8 events and brought home six gold medals. Two of the events were cancelled due to bad weather. Frances took first place in the 50 meters, 100 meters, running long jump, standing long jump, high jump and the javelin. Frances trained in Mammoth and at the L.A. Fitness Center in Tucson.

Frances is a 1966 graduate of San Manuel High School. She was a female athlete at a time when high school athletic programs for females were limited. She competed in track, volleyball, tennis and badminton. She was a 3A State Tennis Doubles Champion with her teammate, Arlene Jaramillo. She also played for the Mammoth Rebels softball team. She said she has always been competitive. “I am still an athlete and I love it,” she said. At 70 years old, she is an inspiration to seniors.

Frances said that she will begin training for the National Senior Olympics which will be held in Alabama in June.

Congratulations, Frances, and good luck at the Nationals. You go, girl!