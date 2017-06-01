Former San Manuel teacher awarded for inspiring others to shine

TUCSON, Ariz. – Desiree Romo, a sixth grade Language Arts teacher at L.W. Cross Middle School in northwest Tucson and a former San Manuel student and teacher, received a top honor this month. She became one of 10 teachers in the U.S. to be honored for inspiring others to shine. The honor came when, after receiving multiple, heartfelt and convincing nominations from her students, Mister Car Wash selected Romo for the recognition as part of its Inspiring Futures – Teacher Appreciation program.

Selecting only 10 grand prize recipients was no easy task, according to Ciera Lopez, community relations specialist for Mister Car Wash. Lopez said the Tucson-based company received more than 1,000 nominations nationwide during a one-month nominating period. The company awarded prizes valued at $32,000 as a token of appreciation for teachers like Mrs. Romo who are making a real and lasting impact in their communities. Grand prize winners were awarded a $500 grant for their classroom plus a complimentary annual Unlimited Wash Club® pass. Mrs. Romo plans to utilize her grant to expand her classroom book collection.

An Arizona native and mother of three, Romo dreamed of being a teacher as a child. She always pretended to be the teacher when she played school with her sister. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Northern Arizona University and spent seven years working as a seventh and eighth grade Language Arts teacher in San Manuel, Arizona before coming to Cross Middle School in the Amphitheatre School District of Tucson in 2015.“Ms. Romo inspires me to shine every day,” wrote one of her nominators. “When I am in her class, my imagination is like a rocket ship: it just takes off! She is kind and supportive too,” Another student fan wrote, “She isn’t an ordinary teacher even outside school and in school she teaches me about life and she is a great role model.”

“Funny, nice and amazing,” are the words chosen by another of her inspired students to describe Romo. Yet another wrote, “This teacher is always by my side when I have something up with me. I’m not afraid to tell her anything because no matter what I tell her, she will always have something encouraging to say back. She always makes me happy and knows how to put me to work when she wants me to.”

Romo sums up her personal philosophy when she writes, “As an educator, I know all children are capable of learning. Students should be treated equally yet individually. Praise, recognition, and connection are necessary to ensure students feel safe and comfortable in the classroom and school environment.”

Teachers encounter all kinds of students and not all of them are gifted at learning or language. Still, from the words of her own nominators, it is clear that Mrs. Romo’s approach works.

“Ms. Romo is one of the best teachers at my school. She is nice but stern. She lets us embrace our creativity and lets us shine,” wrote one of her students.

“I’m not very good at language arts but Ms. Romo has always helped me whenever I need it. She’s very kind and respectful. She is very fun and makes the hard parts into games so we remember them for the upcoming tests.”

“She’s there when I am down and kind to me.”

Clearly, this Tucson language arts teacher is doing exactly the kind of exemplary job Mister Car Wash wanted to highlight through its Inspiring Futures – Teacher Appreciation campaign.

“Recognizing and celebrating exemplary teachers is by far one of the most gratifying things a CEO gets to do,” said CEO John Lai. “Hopefully every adult can look back on their childhood and point to a teacher who really made a difference in their life. That’s why it’s truly a privilege to help our customers recognize these community leaders who are playing such significant roles in young people’s lives. Not only are they educating our future leaders, they are role models for us all to draw inspiration.”

No doubt, a great many Cross Middle School students will be thanking Mrs. Romo for the rest of their lives for helping them to shine. Bravo, Mrs. Romo. Stand up and take a bow.

This is the second consecutive year that Mister Car Wash has recognized outstanding teachers in their communities. The next opportunity to nominate a teacher for this award will come around next April.