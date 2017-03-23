Former Miners compete at UA’s Willie Williams Track & Field Classic

Former Miner track and field athletes Cita Sweeney and Wayne Newman kicked off their 2017 College Outdoor track season competing at the University of Arizona’s Willie Williams Track & Field Classic.

Cita is currently throwing for Pima Community College threw in 4 events and placed in the top 20. Hammer: 35.16m (115’4”), Discus: 30m (98’05”), and Shot Put: 10.05m (32’07.25”).

Wayne is currently running for Lipscomb University outside of Nashville and is coming off a stellar indoor season. In the 400m hurdles Wayne finished 3rd with a time of 52.66, and finished first in the 110m High Hurdles with a time of 14.05.