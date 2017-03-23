Former Miners compete at UA’s Willie Williams Track & Field Classic

Posted March 23rd, 2017

Wayne Newman and Cita Sweeney (Photo courtesy Maria Lopez)

  Former Miner track and field athletes Cita Sweeney and Wayne Newman kicked off their 2017 College Outdoor track season competing at the University of Arizona’s Willie Williams Track & Field Classic.

  Cita is currently throwing for Pima Community College threw in 4 events and placed in the top 20.  Hammer: 35.16m (115’4”), Discus: 30m (98’05”), and Shot Put: 10.05m (32’07.25”).

  Wayne is currently running for Lipscomb University outside of Nashville and is coming off a stellar indoor season. In the 400m hurdles Wayne finished 3rd  with a time of 52.66, and finished first in the 110m High Hurdles with a time of 14.05.

