Former Babeu Chief Deputy fired from job in Texas

By | Posted May 9th, 2018 |

  Steve Henry, formerly the Chief Deputy under former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu, has been fired from his job as the Chief of Police of the City of Midland, Texas.

  Henry ran for the office of Pinal County Sheriff but was defeated by Mark Lamb in the 2016 GOP primary election.

  Henry began the position of Midland Chief of Police Jan. 1, 2018. He was placed on administrative leave on March 20 while under investigation for violating the city’s personnel policies on prohibiting harassment. He was fired on April 20, 2018 for violating the personnel policies on multiple occasions.

  It is alleged that Henry violated harassment policies and procedures and policy that addresses “Adverse Action.” He was accused of violating policies or standards on more than one occasion, at different locations and on multiple dates from early January until early March 2018. Although details have not been released, it has been reported that the complaint alleged that the conduct involved violated harassment policies and included both verbal comments and physical contact.   

