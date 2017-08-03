Forest Service to host public meetings for Arizona National Scenic Trail

  The Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture will host six public meetings in August throughout Arizona to discuss development of a comprehensive plan for the Arizona National Scenic Trail.
  The comprehensive plan is being developed in partnership with the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Arizona State Parks, local governments, and the Arizona Trail Association. The plan will guide management of the trail for the next 15 to 20 years. The Arizona National Scenic Trail stretches over 800 miles from Mexico to the Utah border.   

  Thousands of hikers, runners, mountain bicyclists, and horseback riders enjoy the trail each year. It stretches through seven Arizona counties, four National Forests, one state park, four National Park Service sites including Grand Canyon National Park, and two Bureau of Land Management units. The Arizona National Scenic Trail was added to the National Trails System by Congress in 2009. It is one of only 11 National Scenic Trails nationwide. It runs the length of the Copper Corridor.
  “This trail has been a community project from day one,” said Laura White, Forest Service Trail
Administrator. “We hope supporters of the trail will take this opportunity to help us craft a long-term vision for its management and protection.”
  All public meetings are open house format and run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A short presentation on the plan will begin at 6 p.m.

  In the Copper Corridor, the meeting date and location is Wednesday, Aug. 16,  at the Superior Chamber of Commerce,165 Main St. in Superior.

   Topics covered at the meeting will  include trail management, connectivity with local communities, access for recreation, and long-term protection. Attendees will be able to review the preliminary Forest Service proposed action and provide feedback. The meetings are scheduled during a 60-day comment period that begins August 1.
  Information on the Arizona National Scenic Trail Comprehensive Plan can be found at:
 www.fs.usda.gov/main/azt/land-resources-management/ The National Trails System is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018. More information can be found at:
https://www.trails50.org/ or by contacting Laura White at 520-388-8328 or laurawhite@fs.fed.us.

