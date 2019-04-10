Flower Power art exhibition open at Triangle L Ranch in Oracle, AZ

Ten artists are celebrating flowers and nature in a tribute to the days of ‘Flower Power.’ The art exhibit is being held at the Triangle L Ranch in the Adobe Gallery.

The 1960s and early 70s were times of struggle with the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War in full swing. It was also a time of passive resistance and a counterculture social movement that created new hopeful ways of expressing ideas such as peace and love, non-violent protests and coming together through art, fashion, love, music and food.

These eras gave us some great music and social changes as well as Woodstock, the Age of Aquarius, Free Love, Psychedelia, and Earth Day. The exhibit brings back the free art style of the times and pays tribute to the importance of nature in our lives. Power to the people and Flower Power forever!

The artists: Helen Baribeau, Matilda Essig, Susan Daigneault, Anna-Maria Dickinson, Sharon Holnback, Valerie Galloway, Vanessa Galloway, Patricia Katchur, Karen Medley and Gary Swimmer.

The exhibit opened April 6 and will be at the Triangle L Ranch until May 18, 2019. If you’re coming to the exhibit, “be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.”