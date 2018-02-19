Five young ladies vie for Pioneer Days Queen, Jr. Queen titles

The 2018 Pioneer Days Queen contestants have been hard at work, earning points to see who will wear the crowns come March.

Two are competing for Pioneer Days Queen: Tahni Kame and Indigo Patterson. Three will be hoping for the title of Jr. Queen: Mia Barragan, Ariza Jadyn Castillo and Kaylin Pacheco.

Tahni, 17, is a senior at Hayden High School and is the daughter of Peter Kame of Kearny and Charlene Kame/Lopez.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and yearbook committee; she serves as manager for football and wrestling; and has been on the honor roll for the past three years in school. She also placed second in the Gila County Science Fair.

Tahni is very community-minded, aiding in an Adopt-a-Highway event and volunteering with the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce.

Her hobbies include hunting, singing, tubing, fishing, sleeping and spending quality time with her family.

“After high school, I’d like to learn more from welding to maybe becoming an entrepreneur,” Tahni told the Copper Basin News. “I’ve also thought about becoming an art therapist to help people express how they feel if they can’t talk about it.”

Her main goal is to help people in any way possible.

“Also, I plan to be the best me I can and change the world in many ways,” she added.

Tahni decided to run for Pioneer Days Queen “because of the chance to be a role model for others and make an impact in this community.”

Indigo is a freshman at Ray High School and is 15 years old. She is the daughter of Julie and Dustin Patterson of Kearny.

She is a member of the Science Club, serving as secretary, Copper Basin Jr. Chamber of Commerce and Drama Club. She plays volleyball and basketball and runs track. She is also on the honor roll.

Indigo volunteers at events sponsored by the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered at the Hayden Golf Course and Hayden Senior Center.

Her hobbies include watching makeup and hair tutorials, baking and cooking, fishing and going on road trips with her family.

“My hopes for the future,” she said, “consist of going far in life, going to college and being successful in my career choice. I would like to be in a place where I love and be happy with my life.”

Indigo decided to run for Pioneer Days Queen for the experience and meeting new people.

“Running for Pioneer Days Queen is building my confidence and is also improving my public speaking,” Indigo added.

Running for Jr. Queen is 13-year-old Mia Barragan, an eighth grader at Ray Jr. High School. She is the daughter of Mario Barragan of Hayden.

Mia has participated in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot, has been named to the honor roll and is vice president of Student Council. She plays basketball, volleyball and softball. She has volunteered at Mrs. Newman’s house, at the senior center and during a golf tournament. She is an altar server.

Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, basketball, volleyball and softball. Her future includes attending and graduating from college and then on to become an actress.

“I’d want to become a role model for upcoming girls who would like to run for Pioneer Days Jr. Queen or Queen,” Mia said. “Not only that, but because my older sister Marissa Barragan was last year’s 2017 Jr. Queen, and it’ll be nice to feel like a princess for a day.”

Ariza is also 13 and an eighth grader, although she attends school at the San Manuel Jr. High School. She is the daughter of Luisana and AJ Castillo of Mammoth.

She is a member of Student Council and plays basketball and volleyball. She also runs track and is a cheerleader. She attends Confirmation classes at her church.

When asked about her hobbies, Ariza said, “I like to draw, play sports, go shopping, participate in after school activities and hanging out with my family.

Ariza plans to attend college and build her own home decor fashion company.

“I’m running for Jr. Queen because I knew it would be a fun experience!” Ariza said. “I enjoy trying new things and meeting new people.”

Kaylin is 14 and an eighth grader at Ray Jr. High School. Her parents are Kelli and David Pacheco of Kearny.

Kaylin enjoys drawing, reading and creating stories and plans to become a game designer.

“I decided to run (for Jr. Queen) because it’s a way to meet new people and also a way to help out my community,” she said.

These girls are asking the support of the community, so if you see them out and about please purchase a ticket or two. Tickets are $1 and there are three cash pay outs, $150, $250 and $500. The Queen Crowning and cash drawings will be held during the Pioneer Day activities.

We wish all these beautiful young ladies the best of luck.