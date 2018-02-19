Five young ladies vie for Pioneer Days Queen, Jr. Queen titles

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

These beautiful young ladies are vying for 2018 Pioneer Days Queen and Jr. Queen. Pictured clockwise from lower left are: Kaylin Pacheco, Indigo Patterson, Mia Barragan, Tahni Kame and Ariza Castillo. The 1950 Ford flatbed truck is owned by Wayne and Doris McComb of Kearny.

  The 2018 Pioneer Days Queen contestants have been hard at work, earning points to see who will wear the crowns come March.

  Two are competing for Pioneer Days Queen: Tahni Kame and Indigo Patterson. Three will be hoping for the title of Jr. Queen: Mia Barragan, Ariza Jadyn Castillo and Kaylin Pacheco.

Tahni Kame

  Tahni, 17, is a senior at Hayden High School and is the daughter of Peter Kame of Kearny and Charlene Kame/Lopez.

  She is a member of the National Honor Society and yearbook committee; she serves as manager for football and wrestling; and has been on the honor roll for the past three years in school. She also placed second in the Gila County Science Fair.

  Tahni is very community-minded, aiding in an Adopt-a-Highway event and volunteering with the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce.

  Her hobbies include hunting, singing, tubing, fishing, sleeping and spending quality time with her family.

  “After high school, I’d like to learn more from welding to maybe becoming an entrepreneur,” Tahni told the Copper Basin News. “I’ve also thought about becoming an art therapist to help people express how they feel if they can’t talk about it.”

  Her main goal is to help people in any way possible.

  “Also, I plan to be the best me I can and change the world in many ways,” she added.

  Tahni decided to run for Pioneer Days Queen “because of the chance to be a role model for others and make an impact in this community.”

Indigo Patterson

  Indigo is a freshman at Ray High School and is 15 years old. She is the daughter of Julie and Dustin Patterson of Kearny.

  She is a member of the Science Club, serving as secretary, Copper Basin Jr. Chamber of Commerce and Drama Club. She plays volleyball and basketball and runs track. She is also on the honor roll.

  Indigo volunteers at events sponsored by the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered at the Hayden Golf Course and Hayden Senior Center.

  Her hobbies include watching makeup and hair tutorials, baking and cooking, fishing and going on road trips with her family.

  “My hopes for the future,” she said, “consist of going far in life, going to college and being successful in my career choice. I would like to be in a place where I love and be happy with my life.”

  Indigo decided to run for Pioneer Days Queen for the experience and meeting new people.

  “Running for Pioneer Days Queen is building my confidence and is also improving my public speaking,” Indigo added.

Mia Barragan

  Running for Jr. Queen is 13-year-old Mia Barragan, an eighth grader at Ray Jr. High School. She is the daughter of Mario Barragan of Hayden.

  Mia has participated in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot, has been named to the honor roll and is vice president of Student Council. She plays basketball, volleyball and softball. She has volunteered at Mrs. Newman’s house, at the senior center and during a golf tournament. She is an altar server.

  Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, basketball, volleyball and softball. Her future includes attending and graduating from college and then on to become an actress.

  “I’d want to become a role model for upcoming girls who would like to run for Pioneer Days Jr. Queen or Queen,” Mia said. “Not only that, but because my older sister Marissa Barragan was last year’s 2017 Jr. Queen, and it’ll be nice to feel like a princess for a day.”

Ariza Jadyn Castillo

  Ariza is also 13 and an eighth grader, although she attends school at the San Manuel Jr. High School. She is the daughter of Luisana and AJ Castillo of Mammoth.

  She is a member of Student Council and plays basketball and volleyball. She also runs track and is a cheerleader. She attends Confirmation classes at her church.

  When asked about her hobbies, Ariza said, “I like to draw, play sports, go shopping, participate in after school activities and hanging out with my family.

  Ariza plans to attend college and build her own home decor fashion company.

  “I’m running for Jr. Queen because I knew it would be a fun experience!” Ariza said. “I enjoy trying new things and meeting new people.”

Kaylin Pacheco

  Kaylin is 14 and an eighth grader at Ray Jr. High School. Her parents are Kelli and David Pacheco of Kearny.

  Kaylin enjoys drawing, reading and creating stories and plans to become a game designer.

  “I decided to run (for Jr. Queen) because it’s a way to meet new people and also a way to help out my community,” she said.

  These girls are asking the support of the community, so if you see them out and about please purchase a ticket or two. Tickets are $1 and there are three cash pay outs, $150, $250 and $500. The Queen Crowning and cash drawings will be held during the Pioneer Day activities.

  We wish all these beautiful young ladies the best of luck.

Doris and Wayne McComb with their 1950 Ford flatbed truck.

Jennifer Carnes (8 Posts)


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Peppersauce Cave gets a makeover

    9 hours ago
    by

       On Saturday, Feb. 10, the U.S. Forest Service, Coronado National Forest held a press conference to bring attention to […]

    State Champion: San Manuel’s Rodriguez makes dream a reality

    9 hours ago
    by

      San Manuel freshman wrestler Gilbert Rodriguez made a 10-year-old dream come true at the 2018 Division IV State Wrestling […]

    Mammoth-San Manuel School District plans unification of campuses; public hearing set for March 3

    18 hours ago
    by

      The Mammoth-San Manuel School District Governing Board is considering creating a centralized campus for pre-K-12. Pending final approval, all […]

    Resolution Copper to discuss 2018 reclamation program on Feb. 28

    9 hours ago
    by

      The February meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) has been moved from the regular schedule. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center in Globe receives Excellence in Healthcare Award

    10 hours ago
    by

    Globe, AZ (2/5/18) – Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center was recently recognized as a  2018 PRC Excellence in Healthcare Award […]

    Ray’s Rodriguez, Yocum reach scoring milestone

    10 hours ago
    by

      Ray girls’ basketball stars Shelby Yocum and Savannah Rodriguez each eclipsed 1,000 points scored earlier this season.   Rodriguez, […]

    Ray, Hayden basketball teams reach State Championship Tournament

    10 hours ago
    by

      The Ray boys’ and girls’ basketball teams along with the Hayden girls’ team will begin their quest for the […]

    Hayden Police Station now a primary prescription drug turn-in location

    10 hours ago
    by

      The Hayden Police Department, along with Gila County Health Department, would like to see all unused, leftover or expired […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger