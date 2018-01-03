First Things First: Volunteer seats open in Pinal County to those who want to be a voice for young kids

SAN MANUEL (December, 2017) – If you are passionate about children and want to impact the early childhood programs available to young kids in our community, First Things First (FTF) needs you! FTF seeks about 150 volunteers for the opportunity to impact the early childhood services and programs available to young kids in local communities across Arizona. 

  Research has shown a child’s early experiences lay the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond.  FTF partners with parents and communities to give children birth to age 5 the tools they need to arrive at kindergarten prepared to succeed. Regional councils made up of community volunteers inform decisions about how First Things First can help strengthen families, expand early learning opportunities and increase access to preventive health services in their area.

  Volunteering on a regional council is a unique, high-level leadership opportunity to make a positive impact on children and families in our community. Regional council members help define priorities for funding and strengthen the services and supports available to young children and their families. By collaborating with other dedicated community members, they provide opportunities for young children to get a strong start in life.

  FTF is accepting applications in the Pinal Region from various backgrounds for seats that are open either due to vacancy or terms about to expire. Parents of young children and individuals from the business, education, faith, health and philanthropic communities who want to be a voice for children in our community are encouraged to apply. Regional council members must live or work in this region. The five regional council seats open in this region are:

  • At-large
  • Parent
  • Philanthropy
  • School administrator
  • Tribal

  If you or someone you know can commit to about 10 hours per month to make a difference in the lives of young children in our community, please visit FirstThingsFirst.org/serve. There, you can learn about the volunteer positions available in our area, read a detailed description of the position, and fill out an application.

  The job of getting kids ready for school starts the day they are born. Please consider lending your expertise, insight and community spirit to help ensure that all Arizona children are ready to succeed in kindergarten and beyond!

About First Things First – First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.

