Firefighters kept busy as wildfire season kicks up; Oracle Firewise Board to meet Tuesday

July 6th, 2017

Oracle Firefighters fight a small brushfire on Calle Futura. Alex Casares Photography

  Is your property ready for the wildfire season?

  Do you have an action plan should you need to be evacuated from your home because a wildfire is rapidly approaching?

  The Oracle Firewise stands ready to assist you in making those plans and they want to help you make sure your property is Firewise.

The goal of a Firewise community is to have residents take responsibility for safer home design and construction and property landscaping and maintenance which can reduce personal and community loss during a wildland fire. Firewise is about Planning, Preparedness and Education. Here is a brief list of programs the Community Firewise Board sponsors in cooperation with the Fire Department.

  The most visible and most used program is Oracle’s brush dump. It’s a unique facility that most Firewise communities lack. Open 365 days of the year for Oracle residents, the brush dump is an inexpensive and effective way for residents to manage and reduce fuel buildups on their property. As the Firewise road signs at both ends of town stress, it’s all about creating cleared, defensible space around your home.

Closely associated with the brush dump are two other programs operated under the banner of a Firewise community.  Firewise Board members are state certified to conduct free property evaluations of a homeowner’s premises to assist the owner in making easy improvements to better protect their home and outbuildings from the ravages of wildfire. Property evaluations are a free Firewise service that any resident can sign up for at the Fire House.

  The Community Firewise Board is volunteer driven. The Board always needs volunteers. If you’re interested in helping the Oracle Firewise program, please leave your name and contact information at the Oracle Fire Department.

  The Oracle Firewise Board will meet Tuesday, July 11, at 4 p.m. at the Oracle Fire Station, 1475 W. American Ave., Oracle. Plan to attend. Board members and firefighters stand ready to assist you in becoming more Firewise.

